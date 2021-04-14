Counting On's Jed Duggar Shares Kiss with Wife Katey Nakatsu During Romantic Honeymoon

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are in newlywed bliss!

The Counting On star, 22, posted pics on Wednesday from the couple's honeymoon. He led with a selfie of the duo posing together by the ocean, followed by a shot of him romantically dipping her as they kissed.

"No matter the view, I want to see it with you. 💞," the reality star captioned his sweet Instagram post.

Jed Duggar honeymoon Credit: Jed Duggar/ instagram

PEOPLE confirmed that Jed and Nakatsu tied the knot in Arkansas on April 3 after a quiet year-long courtship. A rep for the Duggar family said that their private nuptials were attended by family and close friends.

The rep added, "It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."

On the pair's special day, Jed confirmed his relationship milestone via Instagram. "For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey," he wrote alongside a pic of the twosome at their spring wedding. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!"

The 19 Kids and Counting alum continued, "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! ❤️ #happilyeverafter."

Jed's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, congratulated the now-married pair via the family's official Instagram account, writing: "We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future. Jed, we are so pleased with the man you've become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!"

More than a month before the duo's union, Jed's brother Justin Duggar wed his fiancée, Claire Spivey. On April 9, Justin, 18, and Spivey, 20, gave an update on how they're navigating life as a married couple, including how riding bikes together has become their favorite bonding activity.