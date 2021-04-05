Jed Duggar Marries Katey Nakatsu After Quiet Courtship

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar is a married man.

The 22-year-old son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar married Katey Nakatsu over the weekend after quietly courting her for the past year.

"The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance," a rep for the family tells PEOPLE. "It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."

Jed announced the news on Instagram Sunday.

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey," he captioned a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!"

"I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife," he continued. "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."

Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, sent their congratulations via the family's official Instagram account.

"We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family," they wrote. "Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together."

"Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future. Jed, we are so pleased with the man you've become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!"

The outdoor ceremony took place amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Arkansas Department of Health is currently advising residents to abide by a set of guidelines when participating in outdoor gatherings like weddings, including wearing protective face coverings and ensuring that seating maintains six feet of distance between guests.

Jed and Katey's wedding comes less than two months after another Duggar son, Justin, married fiancée Claire Spivey.