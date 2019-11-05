Jed Duggar, 20, Launches Conservative Political Career: 'I Will Stand Up for Religious Liberty'

Jed Duggar has launched a career in politics.

On Sunday, Jed, 20, announced he is running for Arkansas State Representative as a conservative.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in Springdale. I’d appreciate your prayers, support and your vote!” Jed wrote on Instagram alongside a campaign photo.

Jed is the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and starred in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and is currently on Counting On alongside his siblings.

In his campaign announcement, Jed, né Jedidiah, revealed that he is “Pro-Life. Pro Second Amendment. Pro Religious Liberty.”

The TLC star aims to “Combat the Opioid Crisis and lower taxes.” He also hopes to build “more jobs” and grow a “strong economy.”

Jed also shared a video, expressing his political views and goals he will accomplish if elected.

“I’m Jed Duggar. I have grown up in the Springdale area all my life and as a local small-business owner, I understand the important issues facing the residents and businesses of District 89,” he says in the video.

Jed explained in the caption, “Northwest Arkansas is the economic engine of our state, our local jobs and state economy” that “depends on elected officials that take a common-sense, business approach to legislative reforms.”

“I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans,” wrote. “I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans.”

“I will unequivocally advocate for conservative values,” Jed continued, adding that his faith will also play a huge part in his role.

“I am a Christian and I will stand up for religious liberty, I am pro-life and will be an advocate for the unborn, and I will always defend our Second Amendment.”

The Second Amendment protects the individual right to bear arms.

“With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89,” Jed added.

Jed has since received an outpouring of support from social media users, including well wishes from his sister Jill Duggar Dillard.

“Good luck, bro!” Jill wrote in the comment section of Jed’s announcement post.

Election day is Nov. 3, 2020.