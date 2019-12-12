Jeannie Mai's Dad Confirms Relationship of 10 Years After Learning Her Mom Was Secretly Married

Jeannie Mai’s mother Olivia, better known to fans as Mama Mai, often makes appearances on the talk show host’s web show Hello Hunnay. But on Thursday’s installment of the Kin series, Jeannie, 40, wanted to introduce viewers to her dad.

“Now that I’ve gotten older, I am slowing down my life, I realize that my dad’s ‘bore’ is really like ‘bomb,’” Mai says on Hello Hunnay of now finding her 70-year-old father interesting.

Jeannie shares that her parents have been divorced for 20 years, and in that time, her mom quietly remarried and her dad started to date another woman. But Papa Mai typically likes to keep his personal life private, so even Jeanne and her brother Dennis don’t even know the details of their dad’s dating life.

“My dad has never confirmed that he has a girlfriend,” Jeannie says. “All we do is see the back of his bald head in Facebook pictures. And this woman, the same woman who showed up for six years, and he never confirmed that he has a girlfriend.”

So Jeannie used Papa Mai’s time on Hello Hunnay to grill him about his love life, and finally Papa Mai confirmed that he has in fact been dating the woman Jeannie saw pictured on Facebook for 10 years.

The news comes after Jeannie revealed on The Real that she only recently learned her mom got married to her “Uncle” Ted.

“Why do you guys do this to me? Oh my God!” Jeanne continues on Hello Hunnay. “I found out my mom has been married for how many years? I found that out last year!”

