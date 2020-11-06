Earlier this week, Jeannie Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which "is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage 'lid' that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs," according to Mayo Clinic

Jeannie Mai is on the road to recovery after undergoing emergency surgery.

On Thursday, The Real co-host shared a post-surgery update with her fans, which comes four days after she underwent an unexpected operation. Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which "is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage 'lid' that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs," according to Mayo Clinic.

"4 DAYS POST SURGERY," Mai, 41, wrote atop an Instagram Story photo of herself on Thursday.

In the mirror photo, Mai, who sports a T-shirt and glasses, stands in the bathroom of her hospital room as she gives a thumbs-up to the camera.

She also revealed that she is unable to speak or chew for the time being. "No speaking, No chewing," she wrote, and joked: "No bad tshirts."

As a result of Mai's diagnosis, she was forced to withdraw from competing on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

During Monday night's episode of the ABC reality dance competition series, host Tyra Banks announced that Mai had recorded a video for DWTS audiences, in which she opened up about the procedure and admitted that she was "absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing with the Stars has to end this way."

"I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I'm here now," she said.

After the surgery, Mai was told by her doctor that "everything went great" while some alarming news was also disclosed to her in the hospital. "If you would have waited one more day, your throat would have closed up," he said.

Though Mai wasn't able to say goodbye to the show live in the ballroom, the series aired a heartfelt and empowering video package in her honor.

"I'm just so thankful I had the experience on Dancing with the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life, so thank you so much and I love you guys," said Mai.

Following the procedure, Mai thanked her doctor, who she credited for identifying her "potentially life-threatening condition."

Sharing a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, Mai wrote: "I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days."

Though Mai said she is "grateful to be recovering safely," she admitted her disappointment in not continuing in the ABC reality dance competition series.

"I can't lie... I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way 🥺😞 Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters," she wrote, before thanking pro partner Brandon Armstrong. "To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up🤭🤪 Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!!"