Jeannie Mai Reveals She Once Disowned Her Mom and Then Avoided Her 'Like the Plague' for 8 Years

Jeannie Mai is opening up about forgiving her mom after the two previously “disowned” each other following a fight when she was just a teenager.

The Real host, 40, made the shocking confession on Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show, explaining her mom Olivia TuTram “wasn’t supportive to me when I needed her most.”

“When I was 16, my mom and I, who you guys know is my ride or die, my best friend, my icon today — she and I had a major falling out.”

“We disowned each other when I was 16 and literally until I was 24 we avoided each other like the plague,” Mai continued.

“My family would try and trick us and I would come to a party and she would be there. When I tell you the Love & Hip Hop scene is nothing compared to what was happening with me and mom… throwing things at each other, the cursing, the words.”

Mai went on to admit that her strained relationship with her mom and their ability to move forward brought her closer to God.

“This is honestly why I’m so devoted to God today. I didn’t know it, but there’s something there in that spirit between a mother and daughter and I needed my mom, but I was too proud to invite her back especially when she did me wrong. So, I prayed not knowing I was praying to God and I remember confronting her again and facing off with her with what she had done wrong.”

“God replaced my ears with his and put my heart with his. I made up with my mom that day and completely gave up that hatred we had for eight years… and that’s why I’m stuck being a Christian now,” Mai said jokingly.

Over the past year, Mai has spoken candidly about matters going on her personal life.

Back in October, Mai revealed if she could turn back time, she wouldn’t have married her ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

“Knowing what I know now about who I married, I wouldn’t have married him,” Mai said, holding back tears, on an episode of The Real.

“It’s just crazy. You hear all the time that money can change people. Well, divorce can really change people. It’s just so weird because the one thing that he would always say back then is like, ‘You really, truly don’t know a person until they don’t get what they want.’ But I never thought he would be the one to prove that to me,” Mai explained as she began to cry.

Mai and Harteis, who hosts The Hollywood Hunter, wed in 2007 and split in 2017 after 10 years of marriage.

Just last month, Mai talked about having to pay alimony to Harteis, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Linsey Toole in October. Harteis, 42, and Toole announced they were expecting six months after Mai broke the news about their split.

“I was married to someone who had more money than me, but because I was the stronger earner and we lived in California — a shocking thing slapped me in the face when we divorced and I had to end up paying him my earnings,” Mai explained before adding that the experience taught her a lesson about “looking out for myself.”

The clip was then shared on Instagram, prompting a number of viewers to show their support of Mai. But not everyone agreed with Mai, with Harteis’ girlfriend breaking her silence to slam the star.

“Your complete focus on YOURSELF is why you’re DIVORCED. YOURSELF being the most important thing to you in the entire world is why you keep making up LIES for MORE attention.”

“Ain’t nobody talking about YOU. Because we don’t care! Stop trying to tear someone down who has done absolutely NOTHING to you,” Toole continued. “Never one time has Freddy brought up your name or drug it through the mud where it belongs.”

A rep for Mai did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.