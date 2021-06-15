After tying the knot with Jeezy in March, Jeannie Mai and her rapper husband have been embracing the changes in their relationship that come with marriage

Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Wants in Marriage with Husband Jeezy - Including 'Hot and Heavy' Sex

Life is looking a little different for Jeannie Mai these days!

After tying the knot with Jeezy in March, the Emmy-winning co-host of The Real and her rapper husband have been embracing the changes in their relationship that come with marriage - and for the better!

"Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way," Mia said on Tuesday, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other," she added, "And now being married, it's even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we're in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren't healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like."

The newlyweds are relying on their instincts as they try to foster a healthy marriage, Mai explained.

"We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things," she said. "Human beings want those same things. Why can't you communicate exactly what that should look like in order to customize the relationship you have and work towards it?"

jeezy and jeannie mai Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

Mai - who is a sideline correspondent on ABC's Holey Moley - also shared how the couple makes it a point to keep the spark alive by continuing to "date" each other, even months into their marriage.

"[Today] he looked at me before he took off again to another long day of work and he said, 'Tomorrow, don't book anything. I've got you.' And I'm like, 'Ooh,'" she said. "Immediately, I'm already thinking about what am I going to wear... I'm already planning it, as I'm here sitting in work with you."

She continued, "Something like that from your spouse immediately sets something for you to look forward to because [it shows] the intention to date me, even though we live in the same home and we're going to bed in the same room. And then it eggs me on to think, 'Ooh, I can't wait for my next date with him. I can't wait to whisk him off his feet and surprise him.'"

Mai and Jeezy, né Jay Wayne Jenkins, held an intimate, backyard ceremony on March 27 at their home in Atlanta. She told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding that the couple is looking forward to their next adventure together.

"I'm excited to call him my husband and he's so excited to call me his wife," Mai Jenkins says of Jeezy.