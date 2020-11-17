Jeannie Mai Thanks Her Mom for Nursing Her Back to Health in Goofy Video 2 Weeks After Surgery

Jeannie Mai is updating fans on her recovery, about two weeks after the TV personality underwent emergency throat surgery.

On Monday, Mai shared a video on Instagram documenting how her "nurse" mom has been taking care of her — and lifting her spirits.

"Getting stronger with each day and biggest thanks to my helper, Nurse @themamamai for ... not helping so much 😒 I LOVE AND MISS MAI FAM!!!!!🖤🖤🖤" she captioned the video of mom goofing around and dressing up in her daughter's clothes.

Earlier this month, Mai, 41, was diagnosed with with epiglottitis, a "potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage 'lid' that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs," according to Mayo Clinic.

The condition required the star to undergo emergency surgery and withdraw from her spot on this season of Dancing with the Stars. "It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS," she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery."

Mai also remains absent from her role as a co-host on The Real, as she is still unable to talk.

"As you can see, we are still without our girl Jeannie," co-host Adrienne Bailon said at the top of Tuesday's episode. "She had actually hoped to be back today, but unfortunately she still can't talk, which is something we do a lot of on this show. So Jeannie, we know that you're watching, we want you to fully recover, we miss you and we hope you come back soon to us."

Image zoom Jeannie Mai | Credit: ABC

During the Nov. 2 episode of DWTS, host Tyra Banks announced that Mai had recorded a video for fans in which she opened up about the procedure and admitted that she was "absolutely devastated" that her journey had to end.

"I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I'm here now," she said.

After the surgery, Mai was told by her doctor that "everything went great," though some alarming news was also disclosed to her in the hospital. "If you would have waited one more day, your throat would have closed up," he said.

Though Mai wasn't able to say goodbye to the show live in the ballroom, the series aired a heartfelt and empowering video package in her honor.