Jeannie Mai's Mom Gives Her a Makeshift DWTS Mirrorball Trophy: 'The Winner in My Heart'

Jeannie Mai was forced to withdraw from the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars due to a medical emergency

Though she was forced to drop out of the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, Jeannie Mai is still the winner in her mom's eyes.

On the latest episode of Kin Network's Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, the TV personality and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, received their own version of the DWTS Mirrorball Trophy — but this one was from "Mama Mai."

"You are the one and only, you can do anything," the inscription on the trophy read. "Mom's so proud of Jeannie — the winner in my heart."

Though there was only one trophy, Mai's mom promised Armstrong that she would cook for him, in addition to helping him find a date for Mai's upcoming wedding to fiancé Jeezy. Armstrong also said he would choreograph a special dance for the couple.

Image zoom Credit: jeannie mai/ youtube

Mai had to withdraw from DWTS in early November to undergo emergency surgery on an abscess in her throat. Now that she's recovered, she and Armstrong spent some time recounting their last rehearsals together, and expressed their confidence that Mai would have won if not for the medical emergency.

"We really thought we could take that mirrorball down," said Mai, 41.

"One hundred percent," Armstrong agreed. "I thought she could win like, a week into it."

Image zoom Brandon Armstrong and Jeannie Mai on DWTS | Credit: Eric McCandless /ABC via Getty Images

The professional dancer went on to share that their final rehearsal — days before Mai's surgery — was "garbage" because she was so sick.

"I was like, 'Okay, why are we here?'" he recalled, expressing that he wanted her to take care of her health. "We were trying to do a stupid Viennese Waltz and a stupid Charleston."

"Which would have been my first Charleston, [and] which guys, I was about to body," Mai added. "She was about to smash the Charleston," Armstrong confirmed.

"I was almost dying in that room but I didn't know because I was pushing through it and I was hyped up on steroids," The Real co-host continued, admitting that when she made the call to Armstrong letting him know she would have to drop out of the competition she "was absolutely just enraged" and "kept picturing the other contestants that would be in my place."

Armstrong, however, said he was less upset, instead focused on his partner's recovery. "I wasn't upset at this point," he said. "I just wanted her to be healthy."

Image zoom Brandon Armstron and Jeannie Mai | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Mai credited Jeezy, 43, for pushing her to seek the medical attention she needed.