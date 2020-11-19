The TV personality underwent emergency surgery earlier this month after being diagnosed with epiglottis

Jeannie Mai Pays a Visit to The Real 2 Weeks After Throat Surgery — with Cue Cards!

Though she is still resting her voice, Jeannie Mai paid a visit to her co-hosts on The Real Thursday morning.

The TV personality, who was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery on her throat earlier this month, popped in virtually to say hello to her fellow panelists, using cue cards to share a few sweet messages.

Mai, 41, was diagnosed with with epiglottitis, a "potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis — a small cartilage 'lid' that covers your windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs," according to Mayo Clinic.

The condition required the star to undergo surgery and withdraw from her spot on this season of Dancing with the Stars, in addition to taking a step back from The Real for the past several weeks.

At the beginning of Thursday's episode, however, Mai shared that she'll officially be back next week.

"Ladies! I miss y'all sooo much," her first cue card read, as co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais expressed their excitement at seeing Mai.

She went on to note that she's been keeping up with her fellow hosts from afar, writing, "Adrienne your 'Feels like Home' concert revived me. Loni, I've read your damn book like 10 times."

"Garcelle, I've been loving all your glam on the gram," the card continued. "Basically, I miss you all like crazy."

"Your longwinded-ness — I didn't think I’d ever miss it," teased Love, 49, as Mai continued to shuffle through her cue cards, the next of which read, "And I'm so thankful to have The Real to keep me company every day."

Mai also took the opportunity to shout out her fiancé Jeezy, who made a virtual appearance on The Real last week to speak to Mai's co-hosts and give an update on her road to recovery.

"Thank you for taking care of my love Jay when he was on," the card read. "P.S. His album Recession 2 drops tomorrow."

"I'm allowed to return to work next week and can't wait! Been resting my voice and body so I am ready!" the final card read. "Hold it down for me #RealFam cuz your Asian sensation is about to be back!"