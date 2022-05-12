Jeannie Mai Jenkins Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumor She's Joining RHOA: 'The Door Is Sealed'

The TV personality and rapper husband Jeezy recently welcomed their first daughter Monaco in January

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has dismissed a "crazy" rumor that she's in the market for a peach.

"That was crazy," Mai Jenkins said. "I literally was just over here having a baby and I'm hearing these rumors, I was like, 'Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that's a full-time job.'"

The TV personality, 43, and rapper husband Jeezy, 44, announced the birth of their daughter Monaco on January 11.

"I heard the rumor, too!" said Moore, 51. "Taking Kandi [Burruss's] place, I did hear that."

Mai Jenkins debunked the buzz, saying firmly, "That was a complete rumor. I haven't talked to one person, my people haven't talked to one person from Bravo, so that was a complete rumor that got made up."

Moore countered, "Girl, you would make an excellent Housewife. You could come on as my friend."

Still, Mai Jenkins affirmed she has no intention of becoming a Housewife: "The door is closed. It's sealed. There wasn't a door to begin with. It was a wall."

Even though Jenkins won't be joining the RHOA cast, she does have her hands full with co-hosting duties and being a new mom.

"They're like two peas in a pod, and it doesn't help that she looks pretty much like him," Mai Jenkins told PEOPLE last month about the bond between her daughter and her husband. "She has his eyes, she has his nose."

"I'm looking at my favorite twins in the world whenever I wake up," she continued, adding that she loves being able to "discover new things" about both Monaco and Jeezy as they build their daddy-daughter bond.

"His parenting ways are funny, too," the former The Real co-host said about the rapper. "Like, he sings these songs in a whole other key to Monaco that I've never heard him perform."

Mai Jenkins says Jeezy — whom she married March 2021 — has been a "dream husband" and has given her a lot of postpartum support as she adjusts to motherhood, especially while figuring out the "full-time job" of breastfeeding her baby girl.

"It's hard because it's an every-three-hour full-time job," she said. "Like every three hours, I'm pumping, I'm massaging my breasts, I'm trying to get enough to fill a feeding, I'm taking the pills, I'm drinking the tea, I'm eating the cookies. I'm doing everything to maximize that every three hours."