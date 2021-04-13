Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy’s latest charitable endeavor took place after they tied the knot at their Atlanta home

Throughout their relationship, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy have shown how important it is to give back — and it's a practice that they are carrying into their marriage.

This past weekend, the newly-married couple teamed up with The Tony Robbins Foundation alongside Jeezy's Street Dreamz Foundation to help give 1,000 bikes to inner-city youth in Atlanta.

The charitable endeavor, titled Wheels of Dreamz, occurred at the historic Clark Atlanta University before a rally that included speeches from the "Soul Survivor" rapper and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"The only time I felt free was when I was in motion. That's your chance to see where you want to go in life because if you stay still, that's where you'll stay," 43-year-old Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, said in a press release. "If you've got a vision, you can achieve it. Just like you can ride from one street to the next, you can do that with life, too!"

Shortly after the event, 42-year-old Real co-host Mai celebrated its success with a post on Instagram.

"I got my first bike when I was 7 years old. And we only had enough money for one, so I had to share it by riding my lil brother on the handlebars. As a kid, and still today, I never feel more free than racing the wind with my will," she wrote. "This past weekend, @streetdreamzfoundation and @tonyrobbins gifted 1000 bikes to inner city youth here in Atlanta. Honored to witness the look of pure joy in these kids❤️."

Jeannie and Jeezy, who began dating in late 2018 after meeting on her daytime talk show's set, tied the knot at their Atlanta home on March 27. Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Jeannie opened up about why they opted to forgo waiting to have a "pretty big" destination wedding as originally planned.

"Waiting for COVID to figure itself out, we really just boiled it down to what really matters when it comes to our life, and that is being married," she said, noting that they also chose to have "a mini one" because they "wanted to make sure our family witnessed this massive moment between us."

Just before their intimate nuptials took place, the pair announced that they were using their wedding registry via The Knot to raise money for the Stop Asian Hate movement. All proceeds went to fundraisers supporting the AAPI community.

"What bonded Jeezy and I most is our passion to serve and take care of our communities," the TV personality told The Knot earlier this month. "We will spend the rest of our lives continuing to stand up against injustice, racism and hate."