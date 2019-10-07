Jeannie Mai and Boyfriend Jeezy Have Romantic Date Night at Tyler Perry's Studio Opening

Who needs dinner and a movie when you can have a date night on the red carpet?

Jeannie Mai and boyfriend Jeezy stepped out to celebrate Tyler Perry Studios’ grand opening in Atlanta over the weekend. The two smiled as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Before heading out, the couple snapped a photo of their coordinating looks for the night, showing Mai in a black, velvet gown with a plunging neckline. Jeezy, meanwhile, kept his style classic in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants.

“Them Libras be like,” Mai captioned the photo.

The public night out together comes just over a month after Mai confirmed their romance.

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Relationship with Jeezy for the First Time: ‘I Found My Equal’

Mai, 40, and Jeezy, 41, first sparked romance rumors in January when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and then-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.

At the end of August, PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating days after she joined him at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz. And less than a week later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Mai opened up about their relationship in August during an episode of The Real, saying “getting to know him has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.”

RELATED: The Real‘s Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

“For those of you who have been fans of him for a long time know that I just got to know him in November,” she said, adding that they met on the set of The Real.

The TV host went on to praise the rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist as “introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary, he’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community.”

“What’s crazy is that the things that I’ve been criticized for my whole life and my past relationships — ‘Jeannie, you’re too deep, you think about things too much. Like, why’s everything gotta have a purpose?’ — and I’m not one for small talk or small conversations, I want to know: Why do you think the way you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you?” she explained.

“And I found my equal,” she said of her boyfriend.