Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Tie the Knot in Intimate Wedding at Their Atlanta Home 1 Year After Engagement

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are married!

A year after getting engaged, the Real co-host, 42, and the "Soul Survivor" rapper, 43, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, according to Vogue.

While the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled their original plan to get married overseas, Mai told the fashion magazine that they still wanted to have a small ceremony with loved ones to celebrate the moment.

The couple said they provided COVID-19 tests for everyone in attendance.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," she said. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife."

"So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," she added.

For the big day, Mai wore a custom nude Galia Lahav gown with a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing chiffon skirt. Matching nude appliqués were applied to the dress by hand.

She finished the beautiful look with a handmade headpiece and a 15-foot Galia Lahav veil, the TV host told Vogue.

Jeezy matched his bride's color palette with a champagne blush Teofilo Flor suit. Guests were asked to wear off white, which represents the couple said "peace in their union," Vogue reported.

Before the couple said their vows, they participated in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony to pay respect to their parents, Mai said. Following the ceremony and the exchanging of vows, the couple danced the night away with friends and family at their reception and after party.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had applied for a marriage license through the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia. In the state, marriage licenses are valid for up to six months after the date of issuance.

Mai and Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) got engaged in March 2020. The "Put On" artist initially intended to pop the question during a Vietnam getaway, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in him bringing Vietnam to the Dancing with the Stars alum with a romantic quarantine date night.

The couple began quietly dating in late 2018 after meeting on the set of Mai's daytime talk show, but they didn't go public with their romance until August 2019. At the time, the California native joined the Grammy nominee as he hosted the inaugural SnoBall Gala in Atlanta.

Less than a week after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship, the pair went Instagram official while enjoying a day at the beach.