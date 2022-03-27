Jeezy and Jeannie Mai tied the knot on March 27, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta after being engaged for one year and share 2-month-old daughter, Monaco

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'It's Not About Finding Someone Who's Perfect'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy are celebrating one year as a married couple.

On Sunday, the Real co-host shared a romantic image of herself and Jeezy, 44, from their intimate wedding last year in honor of their first anniversary as husband and wife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's not about finding someone who's perfect," Jeannie, 43, began her caption. "It's about finding someone who can match your level of commitment- not just to the relationship, but the commitment to heal themselves to love stronger and live happier forever."

"Life began on March 27, 2021. Happy Anniversary King✨," she continued.

Their 1-year anniversary comes just two months after they welcomed a baby girl named Monaco.

Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot last year in an intimate backyard ceremony at their home in Atlanta after being engaged for one year. He had intended to surprise her with a proposal on their planned trip to Vietnam, but had to make due at home when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their vacation.

Last April, Jeannie opened up to PEOPLE, saying she "can't find anybody, whether it's God himself or the Bible, that would be able to say how I feel for Jay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"For Jay, he's a man of words. He's an artist, a songwriter, and he knows exactly how to describe what it feels to marry me. We knew right away that we wanted to write our vows. Jay didn't write down his vows, he spoke them from the heart," she explained.

But unlike Jeezy, who "had no notes" and "was able to just tell me how he felt and shared with me his feelings right off his heart, right there in front of our close family [and] friends," Jeannie admitted she wrote out multiple pages of vows.

"Everybody knows on The Real that I'm long-winded, so my vows were on three pages and I read every word to him," she shared. "I threw them into the pool [after] because they've been sealed in his heart forever."

Last September, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Jeezy is also a dad to two children from a previous relationship.

In January, Jeannie and Jeezy announced the birth of their child by sharing a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby. She captioned the photo, "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family ... Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️."