The TV personality was diagnosed with an inflammatory condition called epiglottis that required immediate surgery

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Withdraw from Dancing with the Stars : 'I Am Heartbroken'

Jeannie Mai's time on Dancing with the Stars has come to an unexpected end.

The Real cohost, 41, has been hospitalized and forced to withdraw from season 29 of the ABC dance competition series, Good Morning America reported on Monday morning.

In a statement to PEOPLE Mai confirmed the news and said, "It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery."

"I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come," she said. "I can't thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"

Mai's pro dancing partner, Brandon Armstrong, said in a video message to GMA, "We are devastated by the news that we're gonna have to cut this season short, but Jeannie's health does come first. Thank you to all the fans that have helped to get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery for Jeannie."

A rep for the ABC series told GMA, "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."

Monday night's episode, originally slated as a double elimination round, will now see only one celebrity and their partner sent home, per GMA.

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong | Credit: Eric McCandless /ABC via Getty Images

During last week's Villains Night, Mai, dressed as Hannibal Lector, and Armstrong, 40, danced the paso doble to Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater.” Their spooky routine earned a score of 25 out of 30 from the judges.

Despite their strong showing, the duo landed in the bottom two for the first time this season alongside Cheer’s Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

While judge Derek Hough saved Aldama and Chmerkovskiy, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba picked Mai and Armstrong to keep around for one more week, thus sending Aldama and Chmerkovskiy home.

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

So far this season, Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley have also been eliminated.