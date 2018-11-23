Jeannie Mai's Estranged Husband Shares Thanksgiving Photo of Baby Daughter with New Girlfriend

Jeannie Mai‘s ex is “beyond thankful” for his newborn daughter.

Freddy Harteis shared a Thanksgiving photo of himself with his 1-month-old daughter Emersyn Rose and girlfriend Linsey Toole. The two welcomed their daughter in October.

Mai, 39, and her estranged husband confirmed they were separating in October 2017 after 10 years of marriage. The two wed in 2007.

“Beyond Thankful! Hope you all had a blessed and extra special Thanksgiving,” Harteis wrote in the caption.

The Hollywood Hunter host shared the first photo of his daughter on Oct. 26 in a black and white snap in which he held her in his arms.

“Life just took on a whole new meaning. Would never believe a little girl could melt my heart like this. I love you Emersyn Rose. Thank you God for trusting me with this little life,” he wrote in the caption.

Toole revealed she and Harteis’ baby girl would arrive on Oct. 25 — almost a year to the day that Mai and Harteis announced their split.

“Our little peanut is coming early, cutting someone’s huntin season short and I can’t help but find it funny. #October25th #EmersynRose #LetsGiveEmSomethinToTalkAbout,” Toole captioned a series of Instagram photos, which show her and Harteis kissing while dressed in hunting clothes.

As Toole and Harteis prepared to become parents, Mai said she regretted marrying Harteis.

“Knowing what I know now about who I married, I wouldn’t have married him,” Mai said, holding back tears, in an October episode of The Real.

“It’s just crazy. You hear all the time that money can change people. Well, divorce can really change people. It’s just so weird because the one thing that he would always say back then is like, ‘You really, truly don’t know a person until they don’t get what they want.’ But I never thought he would be the one to prove that to me,” Mai explained as she began to cry.

“But then when somebody shows you who they are, you just are like, ‘Did I know the real you or is this the real you?’ And so it’s just really hard. We’re not talking about a couple years. We’re talking about 10 years,” said Mai, who thanked her co-hosts for “being there” and “checking in” with her throughout the divorce process.