Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's Sweetest Moments, from Going Public to Becoming Parents
The Real host and her rapper/philanthropist husband are parents! Look back at their relationship timeline and happiest photos together
Taking Things Public
Though the two had quietly been dating since they met on the set of The Real in late 2018, they kept things private until August 2019, when Mai joined Jeezy at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.
"The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night," a rep for Jeezy told PEOPLE at the time.
Instagram Official
"Hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning," Mai captioned this sunny shot of a beach vacation with her beau, posted a week after their public date night.
Love Is Real
In November 2019, Mai told PEOPLE their relationship had a "magnetic attraction" that went beyond the physical.
"We are very attracted to each other's passions to serve," she said. "So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we're going to find a way to do that together."
Family Time
Mai said spending Thanksgiving with Jeezy's family was "unforgettable," adding that his family was so welcoming to her that she even got a meal meant just for her.
"[His aunt] came with Tupperware, chitlins and oxtail, and they were just for me!" she said. "She was like, 'These are just for you, don't let anyone else have them.' It was so wonderful to meet his family and be able to spend time together. It was special."
Ride-Along Romance
For Valentine's Day 2020 (a few days after this photo was taken at New York Fashion Week), Mai shared a video of a bike ride shared with her boyfriend, captioning it "Sexiest Uber driver eva."
Wedding Bells!
The Real host and her rapper/philanthropist love got engaged during a romantic "date night" in their Los Angeles home in April 2020.
Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) had planned to propose during a trip to Vietnam, but with travel plans canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he instead popped the question during a candlelit dinner he planned.
Future Plans?
Are babies in the future for the happy couple? In November 2020, Mai didn't confirm or deny, saying instead: "You're going to have to ask me when I'm not ovulating. I'm like too much emo, girl. I don't know what I'm saying right now on that topic. It's safer to just wait until this day had passed."
By Her Side
When Mai had to undergo emergency epiglottis surgery in November 2020, her fiancé was there every step of the way.
"I saw how much she put into it, and it was real for her," he told PEOPLE of convincing his love to leave Dancing with the Stars to take care of her health. "We had a real talk and I had to tell her, 'Your life comes first.' She's not a quitter — she's a winner. I'm glad she's on my team because she does not quit. I'm just happy she's back in full force and ready to take the world once again."
Just Married!
In April 2021, the pair had an intimate backyard wedding in front of close family and friends at home in Atlanta.
"I'm excited to call him my husband and he's so excited to call me his wife," Mai said of Jeezy. "I just can't wait to start our love story. I mean, it's already been written, but even more so now I'm eager to just fill out our entire journey. I'm just excited to start."
In keeping with their philanthropic ways, the newlyweds donated 1,000 bikes to Atlanta-area kids in need following their nuptials.
Baby on the Way
Even more exciting news came in September 2021, when Mai announced in Women's Health and on The Real that she is pregnant.
"It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!" the co-host said during a Sept. 20 broadcast.
Mai told Women's Health, "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So we're relieved to finally share the news."
She also revealed that this news comes after a pregnancy loss: Mai found out she was pregnant a month before her wedding to Jeezy, and then suffered a miscarriage. They'd been trying for a baby since last year.
"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she shared, adding, "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe … something I hadn't felt as a child."
Jeezy has two children from previous relationships.
Mom and Dad
On Jan. 11, Mai shared a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby, captioning the photo, "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family."
"Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️," she added.
She did not share any further details about the infant including their name or sex.