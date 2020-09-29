"He adds to my dreams. He colors them in," Jeannie Mai said about Jeezy

Jeannie Mai gave her fiancé Jeezy the "sweetest surprise" for his 43rd birthday.

During Monday evening's Dancing with the Stars, The Real co-host dedicated her week three dance to the rapper/philanthropist for his special day. For the reality dancing competition series' Disney night, Mai, 41, performed a Viennese Waltz to the tune of "Married Life" from the movie Up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are doing 'Married Life' from the movie Up. An old couple growing old together. It's cute!" explained Mai's pro dancing partner, Brandon Armstrong.

For Mai, the song was "very symbolic to J and I."

"My entire life took a turn when I met my fiancé, J. We went on our first date Nov. 28, 2018, and we got engaged a few months ago," recalled Mai, who got engaged to Jeezy earlier this year.

Reflecting on when their love story began, Jeezy said about Mai: "On our first date, I couldn't look through her or around her. All I was seeing was her."

"He adds to my dreams," said Mai. "He colors them in."

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Courtesy Jeannie Mai

"I played Up for him while we were dating. This movie is how I would like for us to grow old together. The night that he's watching this dance is going to be his birthday, so I can't wait to just have this as a sweet surprise," said Mai.

Channeling the character Ellie from the Disney/Pixar film, Mai dressed up as an old lady, wearing a gray wig, yellow dress and glasses. The dance earned positive reviews and scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, who each praised Mai's performance.

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong on DWTS abc

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong on DWTS abc

"Jeannie, what's going on? You're great as a little, old lady. You're adorable. You're smooth. It's like you found your pace. As a partnership, the balance is incredible," said Inaba.

Hough complimented the dance as "beautiful," noting that Mai's "frame was fantastic" and added that this was her "best performance" yet.

Tonioli agreed: "You really have captured the essence of the film. That was dancing as acting. It was pure storytelling. You were reading from the same page. Two actors perfectly in tune. That's what a performance art is all about."

After receiving the high praises, Mai gave a shout-out to her husband-to-be: "I specifically chose this dance because J is the love of my life and honestly when we met, I pictured the beginning of this. Because when you watch it, if you don't have somebody, you think about that somebody. And the minute I met J, I couldn't wait to grow old with him, happily ever after. So this is for you, baby."

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong on DWTS abc

Image zoom Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong on DWTS abc

Upon being awarded a 22/30, an excited Mai proceeded to grab the "8" paddle from Tonioli, who awarded her the high number.

Although it was Jeezy's birthday, the rapper also gave Mai a "special" gift to show his support ahead of the live show.

"I know it’s my G Day, but that ain’t gone stop me from showing love on your Big Day. Kill it tonight!" Jeezy wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself driving through Los Angeles, where he purchased a billboard advertisement calling for people to "Vote Jeannie" on DWTS. "Everybody vote Jeannie for DWTS tonight between 8pm ET - 10PM ET / 5pm PT - 7PM PT Text "JEANNIE" to 21523 (up to 10x) and Vote online at abc.com (up to 10x)."

"Today's my born day, my G-day. Gonna have a great time celebrating today. I know you got something planned special for me because I know that's how you are. However, I knew it was a big day for you today too. So I got a little something for you," he said in the video, before driving to the billboard.

"I just wanted to wish you luck on your big night tonight," said Jeezy. "Got a little something for you."

After pointing at the billboard, he said to Mai: "Can you sign it for me ... later?"

Speaking with PEOPLE after Monday's DWTS, Mai further praised Jeezy for his unwavering support and love.

"Not only is it the man’s birthday, but he has been behind me the entire time – picking me up for rehearsals dropping me off. He obviously has his own busy career. To see him go and do that … I don’t even know what kind of gift to get him," Mai said, referencing the billboard.

"It means the world because I’ve been through so much. Especially in love I haven’t made the best decisions," she added. "But what I’ve learned now is spending the rest of your life with someone should feel like a celebration. You really should hold each other up support each and sharpen each other where you’re rough. Be able to soften those areas where you have habits that may have not led you down the right path. Jay and I do that for each other."

Jeezy proposed to Mai on March 27 after the pair had to cancel a trip to Vietnam due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He recreated their trip at home for Mai, who said she was touched by Jeezy's thoughtful details, including a slideshow of the couple superimposed in spots they were going to visit on their trip.

"The fact that Jay did not let the quarantine stop us from still enjoying our trip to Vietnam really touched my heart," she said in a video after the proposal.