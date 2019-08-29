The Real's Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy Are Officially Dating

Image zoom Jeezy and Jeannie Will Cotton

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are officially dating, PEOPLE can confirm.

Last week, the rapper formerly known as Young Jeezy was joined by The Real host for a date night at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.

“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy tells PEOPLE.

Mai, 40, supported her new man, 41, from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth — and to celebrate the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

Mai wore a white dress that exposed her left leg for the gala, while Jeezy looked dapper with a black-and-white suit and bowtie.

Mai and Jeezy, 41, sparked romance rumors in January when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.

On an episode of The Real the next week, Mai revealed to the audience and her co-hosts that she had been spending a lot of quality time with the rapper.

“You guys know that I’m multi-dating right?” Mai explained to her co-hosts Loni Love and Tamera Mowry after Adrienne Bailon questioned her relationship status.

“Jeezy and I hang out,” Mai continued. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

However, Mai was quick to clarify that she isn’t in a rush to settle down.

“Real fam, you know I always keep it a little too real at this table. I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me,” Mai added.

Jeezy is Mai’s first relationship since her split from estranged husband Freddy Harteis after 10 years of marriage.

While the former couple previously revealed they were divorcing amicably, things between them took a dark turn. In October, Mai said that if she could turn back time, she wouldn’t have married Harteis.

“Knowing what I know now about who I married, I wouldn’t have married him,” Mai said, holding back tears, on an episode of The Real.

“It’s just crazy. You hear all the time that money can change people. Well, divorce can really change people. It’s just so weird because the one thing that he would always say back then is like, ‘You really, truly don’t know a person until they don’t get what they want.’ But I never thought he would be the one to prove that to me,” Mai explained as she began to cry.

Mai said she felt her and Harteis’ divorce “turned when, I would say, when money got involved, and ego,” during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“This is where you learn how things change. People say money changes people. So does ego and so does social media. And so does the press. I think that all of that mixed in between— you really gotta keep yourself grounded.”

She also addressed the reason for their split, saying the fact that she does not want to have children wasn’t the only factor.