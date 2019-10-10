Jeannie Mai Cries as She Compares Romance with Jeezy to Her Ex-Husband: 'My Standards Were Low'

Jeannie Mai was brought to tears on Wednesday’s episode of The Real while comparing her new relationship with Jeezy to her marriage to ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

“My own standards were low,” Mai, 40, told co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Tamera Mowry as well as guest-host Tisha Campbell.

“We can go into a whole counseling session on why I only gave myself the bare minimum,” Mai said before adding that she’s not solely placing the blame on Harteis, 42.

“I am not blaming my ex for the things that he barely came through to do,” Mai, who has been open and honest about her tumultuous divorce from Harteis, shared.

“When [Harteis] said things like ‘good for you’ or ‘that’s cool,’ I’m like, that’s great, he supports me! That to me is my standard of support.”

However, it wasn’t until Mai began dating Jeezy, 42, that she realized she deserved more.

“I didn’t even know until my new relationship that something as basic…” Mai said as she began to cry.

“I’m not crying to feel bad. It was just so touchy. But even something as basic as like at his birthday party, he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport,” Mai said of the “Put On” rapper. “He was like ‘are you kidding?’ I want to see you off.'”

“You can blame [your exes] but just be mindful of your standards,” Mai warned the audience.

She later explained that she also had an epiphany as she spent time alone following her split from Harteis.

“Sometimes being alone in that time I took for myself, was my upgrade,” she added.

Jeezy is Mai’s first relationship since her divorce from husband Harteis after 10 years of marriage.

Mai’s candid confession comes just a couple of days after she and Jeezy stepped out together to celebrate Tyler Perry Studios’ grand opening in Atlanta. The two smiled as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Before heading out, the couple snapped a photo of their coordinating looks for the night, showing Mai in a black, velvet gown with a plunging neckline. Jeezy, meanwhile, kept his style classic in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants.

“Them Libras be like,” Mai captioned the photo.

The public night out together comes just over a month after Mai confirmed their romance.

Mai and Jeezy first sparked romance rumors in January when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and then-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.

At the end of August, PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating days after she joined him at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz. And less than a week later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Mai opened up about their relationship in August during an episode of The Real, saying “getting to know him has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.”

The TV host went on to praise the rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist as “introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary, he’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community.”