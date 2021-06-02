Jeannie Mai Brings Her Mom to See Husband Jeezy in Concert: 'Mama So Proud'

Jeannie Mai's mom, Olivia, had a blast seeing her son-in-law, Jeezy, perform in concert for the first time.

Mai, 42, shared an Instagram video post on Tuesday showing off her concert outfit and a clip of her mother cheering the rapper on. "Thank you #Houston for the warm welcome and the sickest energy!!! Took @themamamai to her first @Jeezy show in her home town and ya'll made it UNFORGETTABLE at his sold out show," Mai captioned the post. "WE [LOVE] YOU!!!! #MemorialDay #Htown."

"Make sure you do [a] good job tonight. Otherwise, you're not my son-in-law!" Olivia, 61, joked to Jeezy, 43, in the clip.

Before giving him a hug, Mama Mai added: "I love you, son!"

Jeezy and Olivia TuTram Credit: Jeannie Mai/Instagram

Olivia also shared a video of her own, which included footage of her outfit by Danny Nguyen Couture and of Jeezy performing for fans. "Wow wow! My first time [at] to my son @jeezy concert! I CANNOT BELIEVE [IT'S] IN MY CITY HOUSTON," she gushed, adding, "Mama so proud."

Mai and Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) went public with their relationship in late 2019 after meeting on The Real the previous year. Following the "Soul Survivor" artist's March 2020 proposal, the pair tied the knot exactly one year later.

While co-hosting The Real in April, Mai reflected on how every aspect of the couple's special day held a special meaning. "Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren't flowers. We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam," she explained. "They represent power and eternal life."

"And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side of it, represent humility, which is obviously before God," she continued. "We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there. Everything was symbolic. Even our rings. Down to our wedding rings, we didn't do anything traditional."

Jeannie Mai; Jeezy Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Mai recently opened up about how the newlyweds prioritize their relationship despite their busy schedules. "We support one another by communicating with each other so that we are aware of our hectic schedules and we give each other the right amount of space and the right amount of quality time, depending on whether work is draining or exciting us at any given time," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We have grown incredibly close since getting married."