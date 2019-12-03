Jeannie Mai and Boyfriend Jeezy Spent Their First Thanksgiving Together: It Was 'Unforgettable'

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy just took a big step in their relationship: spending the holidays together.

The Real co-host revealed on Monday’s show that she spent Thanksgiving with the rapper and his extended family, calling the special occasion “unforgettable.”

“It was an unforgettable, surreal moment. It was the first time that we obviously spent Thanksgiving together, and to be able to have an intimate dinner with his family”, she said. “They’re all such lovely people, and they’re fun.”

Mai said it was the first time she met many members of her boyfriend’s family.

“They got mad cousins. And if you saw [Jeezy’s Instagram] Story, we turned it into a lit, lit party afterwards,” she said. “There was a DJ and there was electric sliding. … There was a lot of things going on.”

Jeezy’s aunt even brought a special dish for Mai.

“She came with Tupperware, chitlins and oxtail, and they were just for me!” she said. “They weren’t for everyone, and she was like, ‘These are just for you, don’t let anyone else have them.’ It was so wonderful to meet his family and be able to spend time together. It was special.”

The couple also gave back on Thanksgiving by working with two local Atlanta nonprofits. They brought gifts to Wellspring Living, a center that provides rehabilitation services to survivors of human trafficking — a cause close to Mai’s heart. (A sexual abuse survivor herself, she is currently executive-producing a sequel to her documentary, Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex-Trafficking.) They also visited Turning Point Group Homes Decatur, playing basketball and dancing with the children living there.

Mai, 40, and Jeezy, 41, have been quietly dating for about a year. They first sparked romance rumors in January, when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and then-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.

At the end of August, PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating days after she joined him at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz. And less than a week later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Mai recently told PEOPLE her connection with Jeezy was immediate and “magnetic.”

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” she said. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”