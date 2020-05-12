"To lose a grandchild and an ex-husband in less than three weeks — it's been rough," Jeana Keough said

RHOC 's Jeana Keough Opens Up About Ex-Husband's Sudden Death, Reveals He Had Pulmonary Embolism

In an interview with HollywoodLife, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 64, explained that her late ex "had a pulmonary embolism" in his lungs.

Matt died on May 2. He was 64.

The blood clot came as a shock to Jeana and their family as she told the outlet, "He wasn't sick."

Jeana said Matt was "so young and pretty reasonably healthy."

"That's a guy who never ate sugar and ate really healthy," Jeana told the website, further explaining that there was "no family history" of pulmonary embolisms.

The cause of the blood clot is not immediately clear.

Jeana shared that leading up to Matt's death, the former Oakland Athletics player was having a hard time adjusting to life amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and was not used to "staying at home."

"He was used to riding his bike 30 miles a day or 20 miles a day so probably the inactivity," Jeana explained.

Of the moment Matt died, Jeana — who said last year that she had "signed the divorce papers" following over a decade separation from her estranged husband — told HollywoodLife that the former athlete was eating lunch with his girlfriend, Claudia.

"He was watching the races. His favorite thing to do every day, he would watch the races," Jeana said, adding that Claudia had left the room for a "few minutes" and when she came back "she thought he might be sleeping and then realized he wasn't."

Matt's sudden death has been especially hard on the Keough family as he died weeks after his and Jeana's daughter Kara Bosworth lost her newborn son, McCoy Casey. The baby, who was born weighing 11 lbs. 4 oz. and 21 inches long, died after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

"You know what, to lose a grandchild and an ex husband in less than three weeks — it's been rough," Jeana told HollywoodLife.

"They're all taking it badly," Jeana said of Kara, 32, and her sons Shane, 33, and Colton, 28.

Kara spoke out about her father's death earlier this month in an emotional tribute.

"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now," Kara said on Instagram.

In his own tribute, her brother Shane shared that he was also comforted knowing his father would be able to be there with McCoy.

“My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he wrote. “You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again - I love dad.”

Jeana also paid tribute at the time, simply sharing a throwback photograph of Matt in his MLB uniform, which she shared without a caption.

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” the team’s executive vice president of baseball operations, Billy Beane, said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.