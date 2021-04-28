"I absolutely have moments of waves of grief that just come over me," Jean Trebek said of grieving her late husband Alex Trebek, who died in November at age 80

Jean Trebek Says It Was a ‘Blessing’ Alex Got to See ‘Outpouring of Love’ from Fans Before Death

Jean Trebek is focusing on the good while reflecting on the death of her husband, Alex Trebek, six months ago.

Jean, 56, recently spoke to Today's Savannah Guthrie about the late Jeopardy! host — who died on Nov. 8 at age 80 — as part of the NBC News special Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, which will celebrate several honorees, Jean and Alex included, that have made a positive impact in the past year.

In a brief clip from the interview, Jean reflected on the overwhelming love that Alex and their whole family received from the public while he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

"I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world," Jean told Guthrie, 49.

"And some people just, you know, you don't see that while you're still embodied, you don't get to really witness all the love that people feel for you," Jean added. "And I know that that was in and of itself a huge inspiration for Alex."

Jean, who was married to Alex for 30 years, also told Guthrie how she and her family, which includes daughter Emily and son Matthew, are holding up in the months since Trebek's death.

"I think right now, talking with you, I'm good. I'm good," said Jean. "I absolutely have moments of waves of grief that just come over me, I miss him a lot."

Days after her husband's death, Jean shared a short message to fans, thanking them for their support during this difficult time.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she continued. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

Since Alex's death, Jean has kept her husband's legacy of philanthropy alive, including by recently dedicating the Valley Rescue Mission's Trebek Center, a bridge housing facility to combat homelessness in Los Angeles, according to Today.

In addition to Jean and Alex, honorees of the Inspiration List include: Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, celebrity chef José Andrés, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the all-civilian crew of the Inspiration4 space mission and America's teachers.