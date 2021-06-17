Jean Smart Says Sigourney Weaver Turned Down Her Watchmen Role: 'Thank You'

Jean Smart was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for her role as Agent Laurie Blake in HBO Max's Watchmen

Jean Smart almost wasn't part of the Watchmen cast.

Smart, 69, revealed that another actress almost played the character of Agent Laurie Blake (a.k.a. Silk Spectre) in the 2019 HBO miniseries Watchmen, which earned Smart her most recent Emmy nomination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Based on the 1986 DC comic book of the same name, Watchmen features Smart as Laurie, an FBI agent and former superhero who now works with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The show is rooted in the mythology of the comics, as well as the very real history around the Tulsa race massacre of 1921. Smart has praised the show's creator, Damon Lindelof, for the "amazing" writing.

Watchmen Jean Smart in Watchmen | Credit: Mark Hill/HBO

"I knew nothing about the graphic novel," she said in her conversation with Yang, 30. "I knew nothing about the story at all. I started reading the pilot, and I said, 'Oh, my God, this is amazing.' I'd never really done that science-fiction genre, and the fact that Damon was able to use that tragic part of our history that almost no one knew about - that was what was so shocking, that I had never heard of the Tulsa massacre. That's why I think he said no when I asked him to do a second season because I think he put everything into that."

Smart discussed playing Laurie on PEOPLE Now back in November 2019. "The term 'badass' keeps coming up," Smart said of the fans' response. "Which I thought, 'Okay, I'll take that.' I'll definitely take 'badass' at this stage of my career."

RELATED VIDEO: Watchmen's Jean Smart Says Series End Is 'Just Wild': 'People Aren't Going to See It Coming'

"I just find her really interesting because she's obviously very wounded," she explained of her character. "But she acts like she's just cool as a cucumber and totally in control, until we see her."