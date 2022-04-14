Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Release Cause of Death for the Late Dallas Buyers Club Director

The family of Jean-Marc Vallée says the late writer and director suffered from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis" on Christmas Day in 2021, Deadline reports

The final coroner's report states Vallée suffered from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis" when he died at his family's lakeside cabin in Quebec on Christmas Day at age 58, the family said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday.

Vallée was originally believed to have died from a heart attack.

Vallée's sons Alex and Émile Vallée said their father continues to be remembered worldwide through "testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect."

"We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about," the sons added, per Deadline.

Vallée was best known for directing several highly-acclaimed projects including Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club, and Wild and Sharp Objects. His breakout feature film was C.R.A.Z.Y., which he wrote and directed.

According to Deadline's initial report revealing Vallée's death, the director did not drink alcohol and was known as a fitness fanatic, even taking on the Wim Hof method — a fitness practice that involves exposing the body to ice-cold temperatures and achieving heightened oxygen levels through breathing techniques.

Vallée is believed to have died on Christmas Day and was found the next morning, per the outlet's previous report.

Coronary artery disease — also known as ischemic heart disease — kills 70,000 Canadians each year, per the University of Ottawa. It is the second-leading cause of death in the country behind cancer.

The disease is triggered by plaque buildup in the wall of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart and other parts of the human body, according to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over time, the plaque build-up narrows the arteries, which can lead to adverse health effects.

Though health concerns such as being overweight, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating, and smoking tobacco are among the main risk factors for coronary artery disease, "a family history of heart disease also increases your risk for CAD, especially a family history of having heart disease at an early age (50 or younger)," the CDC says.