Jean-Marc Vallée passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday at his cabin outside of Quebec City, PEOPLE confirms

Jean-Marc Vallée, Director of Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club, Dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the award-winning Canadian director of acclaimed projects such as Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, has died. He was 58.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday at his cabin outside Quebec City, PEOPLE confirms. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vallée's producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Vallée studied filmmaking at the Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montréal. His breakout feature film was C.R.A.Z.Y., which he wrote and directed.

Jean-Marc Vallee Credit: Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In 2014, he earned an Oscar nomination in editing for Dallas Buyers Club. The film also won three Academy Awards, including one for lead actor Matthew McConaughey and another for supporting actor Jared Leto.

Vallée followed that project with Wild, which led to Oscar nominations for Reese Witherspoon and costar Laura Dern. He continued his success with two Emmy Awards for directing and producing HBO's limited series Big Little Lies, also starring Witherspoon and Dern. In total, the series won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes.

He later directed and executive produced the HBO limited series Sharp Objects, which was nominated for eight Emmys.