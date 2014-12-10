Smoove said he would "kill" on Dancing with the Stars

If you’re going to get an on-air tango lesson, you could do a lot worse for a teacher than a guy named JB Smoove.

And Smoove, who costars in Chris Rock’s new film, Take Five, didn’t disappoint pupil Conan O’Brien Tuesday night, when he appeared on Conan for the impromptu tutorial.

Watching the two 6-foot-plus men dip each each extremely low as co-host Andy Richter looks on is, well … honestly, it’s actually hard to look away, like watching tropical birds perform their mating dance.

Smoove recently told The New York Times that he actually got started in the entertainment industry as a hip-hop dancer, and mentioned to Conan that he’d be fine with competing on Dancing with the Stars. Whether or not that happens – and if it does, whether O’Brien will show up as his partner – remains to be seen.

Watch the full segment from the show below.

