Jazz Jennings Says She'll Begin Classes at Harvard 'Soon' After Delaying Start at Ivy League

Jazz Jennings is ready to join the Harvard Crimson family!

After delaying her start at the Ivy League university this past fall, the I Am Jazz star is preparing to officially enroll in classes on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus soon.

“After a tough decision, I decided Harvard would be the best home for me. I am so proud to be a part of the Crimson Family and excited to be starting on campus soon!” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to spread my wings and fly at Harvard🦋❤️” Jennings, 19, captioned a photo of herself, in which her arms are held up to the sky and she stands in front of a butterfly mural in Harvard Yard.

Among the outpouring of congratulatory comments was one from her brother Sander, who wrote, “Continue you spreading your wings and radiating a positive light on everyone around you. I am so excited for you the begin your time at Harvard ❤️.”

Last May, the transgender TLC star announced that she was accepted into Harvard and planned to attend in fall 2019.

“#Harvard2023 I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life!☺️ Feeling so blessed and grateful right now🙏🏽❤️ Thank you so much to my incredible family for your unconditional love and support; none of this would be possible without all of you. I can’t wait for what’s to come!💖💕🌟” she wrote in a post on the photo and video sharing app.

But months later, Jennings shared her decision “to take a break before starting at Harvard.”

“I wanted to share some news. After careful consideration I have decided to take a break before starting at Harvard. It wasn’t an easy decision but it is the right one for me,” she wrote on Oct. 1.

“These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself. I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life❤️,” she continued.



Last March, Jennings told PEOPLE that the elite university was one of her top choices, along with Princeton and Pomona College in California. “We’ll just have to see where I get into,” she said at the time.

Following her acceptance, Jennings said in a video announcement that she hopes to major in philosophy, gender and religion. “I’m going to figure it out as I go along, expand my mind and soar to new heights.”

“I feel like there’s a lot in store for me at Harvard and I’m really excited,” she said.