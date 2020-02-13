Jazz Jennings’ confidence is booming!

The transgender TLC star is showing off her bikini body just a month after fans got a glimpse of her undergoing her third gender confirmation surgery.

“Confidence is key 🔑 Strutting into a new episode of #IamJazz on @tlc like… 💕,” the 19-year-old captioned a gif of herself strutting in a teal bikini.

“So proud of you for embracing your body and loving yourself! Continue being confident ❤️,” Jennings’ brother, Sander, commented on the post. “You are a Queen.”

“Bawdyy bawdy bawdy,” commented Pose’s Indya Moore.

Jennings later followed up the post with a group photo featuring herself with her parents and siblings.

“When the lights fade away and cameras shut down, my family always remains by my side,” she captioned the adorable family pic. “A unified kinship full of laughter, love, and support.”

The two posts come a week after the reality star shared a hospital bed selfie, which was captured after her third procedure.

“I’m feeling so great after completing my third surgery! This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I’m super happy with the results,” she wrote.

In the show’s new season — of which PEOPLE shared a sneak peek on Monday — Jennings readies to undergo the surgery with ex-boyfriend Ahmir by her side.

“Ahmir and I are not together anymore, but I wanted his support as a friend,” she says in the clip.

Before Jennings goes into the operating room, the doctors tell her that there is “uncertainty you have to account for.”

The new season also follows Jennings as she’s torn between Harvard University and Pomona College as her college pick.

“Between graduating high school, putting this drag show together, and preparing for college, I feel like there is a 50 lb. weight on my shoulder,” Jennings says.

Jennings first underwent her gender confirmation surgery in June 2018, when she was 17. That October, she revealed she had suffered a complication and needed a second procedure.

On New Year’s Eve, Jennings showed off her scars from her latest surgery on Instagram, calling the marks her “battle wounds.”

“These are my scars on full display in #2019,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.”

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.