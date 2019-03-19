Jazz Jennings Reveals Her College Plans: 'Harvard Is One of My Top Choices'

Jazz Jennings is graduating high school at the end of May, and the I Am Jazz star says she can’t wait to start the next chapter of her life.

“I’m really excited for the next couple of years,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m going to be going to college soon. It’s exciting and it’s going to be a huge step in my life.”

As for where the the 18-year-old transgender reality star will spend her college years, that’s still up in the air.

“I have a couple of ideas,” says Jennings. “I did have an interview with Harvard and I think it went really well. I’m hoping that they will accept me because it’s definitely one of my top choices.”

Still, she’s considering multiple schools. “I’m also looking at Pomona in California because that’s just a school I’ve always been interested in,” she says. “And Princeton as well. I had an interview there, but we’ll just have to see where I get into.”

As far as her curriculum, “I have some ideas,” she says. “I’m thinking about gender studies. Philosophy, maybe even Religion. Communications, Journalism, Writing. All those things.”

“With my life what I want to do is really combat a lot of the social systems that have dictated our societies for so long,” she explains. “There’s so many things that people don’t even realize they are allowing to rule their lives. I’m hoping I can just do what I can to help this world move forward to a more loving and accepting place where we don’t judge each other as much.”

The season finale of I am Jazz airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.