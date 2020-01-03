Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows Off Scars from Her Gender Confirmation Surgery: 'My Battle Wounds'

Jazz Jennings is proud of who she’s become.

On Tuesday, the TLC star, 19, showed off her scars from her gender confirmation surgery, which she calls “my battle wounds.”

“These are my scars on full display in #2019,” Jazz captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos, which show her posing on a beach in a maroon one piece. The swimsuit reveals a long scar below her bikini line.

“I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition ❤️#decadechallenge.”

Jazz underwent her gender confirmation surgery in June 2018. She shared her first post-surgery photo to social media that same month, informing fans that she’s “doing great.”

However, in October of that year, she revealed she suffered a complication and had to endure a second procedure.

“There was just an unfortunate event and setback where things did come apart, and there was a complication,” Jazz recalled during an interview with ABC News. “I had to come back in for another procedure, but it was just all part of the journey. The good thing though is that it was only cosmetic and external so it wasn’t too dramatic.”

Despite the complication, Jazz described her surgery as being “a dream.”

“This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can’t believe this is happening,” Jazz told ABC News.

“I’ve gone through the whole medical process, and this is really the last thing that will validate my identity as a woman,” Jazz said. “There is nothing else after this. I just get to be myself, be in the body that I’ve always wanted. And then I can live my life as just Jazz.”

Jazz’s surgery was not only life-changing for her but also for her entire family.

Emotions were running particularly high for Jazz’s mom Jeannette Jennings, who reflected on giving birth to a child who was designated male at birth but identifies as female on an episode of I Am Jazz.

“There’s a tiny bit of, ‘Wow, I gave birth to this little boy and the last reminder of that will be gone,’ ” Jeanette says on the show. “But that’s okay, it’s just weird. It’s just like, you know, she was born — ‘it’s a boy!’ Now, I have a girl. And I’m thrilled for her, because look at how happy she is.”

“I’m just overwhelmed that it’s happening. I don’t want her to see me like this,” she continues, choking up in the hallway outside the room. “This is a huge thing, she waited for this for so long and it’s here and I’m just happy for her.”