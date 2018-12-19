Jazz Jennings Prepares for Gender Confirmation Surgery, Introduces Boyfriend in I Am Jazz Trailer

Jazz Jennings experienced one of the most pivotal moments of her life this year — and now, she’s giving fans a behind-the-scenes look.

In June, Jennings, who was born male and identifies as female, underwent gender confirmation surgery. While the procedure was a success for the 18-year-old transgender reality star, her medical case was “experimental” for the doctors that operated on her.

“The surgical team haven’t figured out what approach they’re going to take to building my vagina,” Jennings says in a season 5 I Am Jazz supertease shared with E! News.

While the surgery was life-changing, it was an emotional journey for Jennings, who had her family was supporting her each step of the way.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life and now it’s time,” Jennings says in the clip as she lies on a gurney, surrounded by family, and is pushed into the operating room.

According to one of her physicians, Jennings was “the most difficult case that I have encountered.”

In addition to the surgery, the upcoming season will introduce audiences to another personal part of Jennings’ world: her love life.

“I feel like I’ve been ready to fall in love for so long,” Jennings tells one of her brothers in the trailer. “It’s like the ultimate connection.”

TLC

While his face isn’t clearly shown in the supertease, viewers will most likely meet Jennings’ new boyfriend, Amir, in season 5.

“There’s a boy in the picture now,” Jennings says. “Amir just gets me, and I get him.”

While chatting with friends, Jennings also shares that the couple has locked lips. “I’ve kissed him a lot,” she dishes.

In a YouTube video shared in August, Jennings teased the upcoming season, including her turning 18 years old and going to prom with friends.

While she said she “can’t spill all the secrets,” Jennings did confirm that she is “doing super well” since the surgery.

“I can’t wait for all of you to see that journey as I go through it,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be a journey.”

I am Jazz returns Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.