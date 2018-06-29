Jazz Jennings is being applauded by fellow TLC stars after she underwent gender confirmation surgery this week.

Days after Jennings, 17, had the procedure done, members of the Lost in Transition cast stopped by PEOPLE Now on Friday, when they praised the transgender I am Jazz star.

Asked how Jennings — she identifies as female — has helped them, Lawren Divya Burroughs said, “I think for me at least that she gives us hope that future generations will have a role model and example to look up to that we didn’t have growing up.”

Lost in Transition follows “four couples during the most trying time in their marriages where in each relationship, the wife has recently found out that her husband has grappled with his gender identity for years,” according to TLC’s website.

“For me, I could have avoided a lot of growth issues or issues in my life if I would’ve started younger,” said Troy, who sat beside his wife Cindy in the interview. “In other words, it’s not really starting, it’s just guiding somebody to be themselves in their best possible — I mean, you have talents and you have drawbacks. And being transgender is not a drawback. It’s just not.”

On Thursday, Jennings shared her first post-surgery photo to social media, where she informed fans that she’s “doing great” following the operation.

“I’m doing great, thanks for all of the love and support,” she tweeted alongside the selfie.

In the photo, a smiling Jennings wears a hospital gown as she lies down on a pillow.

Earlier this month, the TLC star confirmed in a YouTube video titled “Preparing For Gender Confirmation Surgery” that her surgery was scheduled for Tuesday, June 26.

“I wanted to talk about my upcoming gender confirmation surgery,” Jennings said.

“It’s coming up so soon. June 26 is when I’m getting the surgery, so like a month away. That is insane. I am so looking forward to it,” she shared. “I’ve been ready for this my entire life.”