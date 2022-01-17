The 21-year-old transgender activist first announced her Harvard acceptance in 2019

Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' to Find Out If She Has Been Readmitted to Harvard in I Am Jazz Sneak Peek

After initially deferring her 2019 acceptance to Harvard University, Jazz Jennings is waiting to hear whether the prestigious college will permit her to re-enroll.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, she tells her parents that she recently got an email from Harvard regarding her status, after they had asked her to establish a team of clinicians in Cambridge, where the school is located.

"Harvard gave us one week to establish a whole new clinical team and so over the past week my mom and I have made some calls, contacted the right people and we finally have a new clinical team in place, should I get readmitted to Harvard," the 21-year-old explains to the cameras.

To her parents, Jazz reads out the email she got. "One of the administrators at Harvard said, 'Hi Jazz, just letting you know that I plan to present your petition tomorrow. I can let you know right after what the board decides,' " she says.

Jazz Jennings waits to hear from Harvard in I Am Jazz sneak peek Credit: TLC

"Tomorrow they're going to decide if I'm going to Harvard or not," Jazz adds, while mom Jeanette comments, "This is like the defining moment in your life."

"It's hard because we're not even the ones who make the decision, we have to leave it up into the hands of these people we don't even know," Jazz says.

In her confessional, Jeanette notes that Jazz's enrollment in Harvard has been a long time coming.

"Jazz deserves this, it is our time to celebrate, it has been a rough two years," she says.

Back in the conversation with Jazz though, both mother and daughter say they are "nervous" about what the outcome of her petition to get readmitted will be.

"I really am crossing my fingers that it's going to be a positive outcome," Jazz says.

"This is one the most nerve-wracking things ever," her mom adds.

As the clip comes to a close, Jazz says she has done everything she can to prepare and is hoping for the best.

"I got my productivity requirement by interning with Dr. Gallagher, I got my signed therapist letter and I got my clinical team set up at Cambridge," she says. "I know that I've done everything I could to prepare myself for this next step but my fate rests in their hands."