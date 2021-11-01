"Almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today," Jazz Jennings says in PEOPLE's exclusive trailer for season 7 of I Am Jazz, as she navigates her mental health and binge-eating

Jazz Jennings Grapples with Binge-Eating Disorder as She Prepares for Harvard in I Am Jazz Trailer

Jazz Jennings is embarking on a new adventure.

The transgender activist, 21, navigates mental health and overeating as she prepares to begin her freshman year at Harvard University in the upcoming season of I Am Jazz — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the season 7 trailer.

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," Jazz says in a video confessional. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today."

She gets candid about the struggles of being active and doing the things she used to enjoy while struggling with body dysmorphia. Meanwhile, she butts heads with her family in her journey. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she says.

Jazz previously opened up about her struggle with binge-eating disorder in June, saying she wanted to "address my weight gain and hold myself accountable." She posted a photo of herself at the time, which appears to be documented on the new season of I Am Jazz.

The new season also sees her brother Sander exploring his love life as he goes ice-skating with Hope, his first date with a transgender woman. He also has a heart-to-heart with transgender friend and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint in a jacuzzi.

"If I can't have sex with a person, could I see myself with someone who's not received her bottom surgery yet?" he said during their chat. "I'm not sure."

The whole Jennings family is ready to embark on new adventures in season 7 of I Am Jazz, as Jazz's brother Griffen enters his second year of law school and her sister Ari heads off to Arkansas for her PhD. Meanwhile, mom and dad are finally empty nesters.