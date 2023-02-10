Jazz Jennings' Mother on the Advice She's Given Her Daughter to 'Find Her Prince or Princess Charming'

"It's harder for her [to date] being a trans woman … it can make her sad," Jazz Jennings' mother and I Am Jazz costar Jeanette Jennings tells PEOPLE

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Published on February 10, 2023 05:37 PM
Jeanette Jennings (L) and Jazz Jennings attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jazz Jennings is documenting her journey to find love on the latest season of I Am Jazz — but both Jazz and her mother Jeanette know that entering the dating pool as a young transgender comes with an extra degree of difficulty.

"She wants to meet her Prince or Princess Charming and fall in love," Jeanette tells PEOPLE. "And I told her, it's just not going to be like that."

Jazz, 22, previously told PEOPLE previously that she wishes others could be more "accepting" and "empathetic," and Jeanette has seen her daughter's ups and downs firsthand.

"It's harder for her [to date] being a trans woman," Jeanette adds. "And then also if she says, 'I'm a fat trans woman in the room; it makes me really uncomfortable,' it can make her sad."

Jazz, who has openly shared her struggles with binge-eating disorder, is continuously on what she calls her "health journey," having joined the club lacrosse team at Harvard University last spring to help her stay active.

Jeanette doesn't mince words when she advises Jazz to look beyond the places and events she attends "with athletes and cisgender men who are very macho, and honestly, not often looking for a trans woman, unfortunately."

She explains, "They are out there, and I don't want to stereotype, but it makes it hard being in a room full of people that are all flirting and forming connections, and you're just over there in the corner talking to a friend. So I just want to protect her, put her in a bubble from those situations."

Jeanette Jennings and Jazz Jennings The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

That said, Jeanette trusts her daughter "a lot to make smart decisions" and "not put herself in situations that could be harmful."

"I think she's really good at reading a room, engaging where she should go and shouldn't go. But it's the other people around her that are very unkind," Jeanette explains. "It's the rest of the world I don't trust."

Given the unpredictability of new connections, Jeanette's No. 1 concern remains Jazz's safety.

"It's very dangerous out there for trans women," she says. "Just protect yourself. Just be aware at all times where you are, what you're doing."

But Jeanette also wants her daughter to remain open-hearted and sees untapped potential on campus: "'You really need to dive into the queer community at Harvard' — that's my advice to her. She really has not done much of that. I think she will find love within the community because they're much more accepting."

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

