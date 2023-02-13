Jazz Jennings' Mom Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' and Encouraging Her Daughter to 'Be You' Since Pre-K

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings' mom Jeanette remembers telling her 4-year-old daughter: "I'm so proud of you and I’m so proud to be your mom"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 09:00 AM

Jazz Jennings can always count on her mom.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, Jazz's mother Jeanette opens up about taking a stand for her daughter from a young age and becoming an advocate for the transgender community.

"There's going to be a board meeting today to decide whether gender affirming care will be allowed in the state of Florida," Jeanette shares. "And they need someone to speak on behalf of the kids and support hormone blockers and I'm that person."

Jeanette Jennings and Jazz Jennings The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Jeanette then gets emotional about advocating for Jazz, now 22, when she was a child.

"With Jazz, when she was little or, you know, a minor, I was always putting out fires before she got burned," she recalls. "I walked her into pre-school, everybody was whispering and pointing fingers and just looking down upon us."

She continues, "I held my hand high and held my child's hand and I said, 'We're going to go in there and don't care what the other kids think and it doesn't matter what the parents think. You're special. You're unique. You're you and I'm so proud of you and I'm so proud to be your mom,' and I'm saying this to a 4-year-old."

She explains, "I had to say this to her because she was upset that the other kids were making fun of her for acting girly and I had to tell her, 'It's OK, you be you. You do you and we're here for you. We love you no matter what.'"

Jazz Jennings' Mom Tearfully Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' Since Daughter's Pre-K Years and Encouraging Her to 'Be You'
TLC

Jazz's father Greg also shows his support for his wife and daughter, sharing, "Jeanette is a big advocate and, you know, we're proud of her for doing that. I can't always be where she is but I'm there in spirit. I think that's true for the whole family. Whenever any one of us are, whether we're together or one of us is there, we're all on the same page fighting for the same cause."

The clip also shows Jeanette at the TransAction | Equality Florida rally, where she tells the crowd about how she supported Jazz in receiving gender-affirming care.

"We were told my medical professionals that 40 to 50 percent of kids like Jazz would attempt suicide without their gender-affirming care," she says. "Jazz herself has told us if she was forced to go through male puberty, she would have taken her life. As a young child, she would have nightmares about having facial hair."

"After extensive guidance from medical professionals, we promised we'd do everything in our power to ensure that Jazz would be able to live as a girl," she adds. "And she's fulfilling her dreams of changing the world on her own terms, as a student at Harvard University. I love you, baby."

Jazz Jennings' Mom Tearfully Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' Since Daughter's Pre-K Years and Encouraging Her to 'Be You'
TLC

In a confessional, Jazz shares that she is grateful for her mother's support.

"I would not be the person I am today if it weren't for my mom," she says. "She spreads so much unconditional love to everyone, and it's not just her family — like, she is an advocate, a major force for the community. I am beyond blessed to have my mom, and I'm just so, so proud of her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings Is Ready for 'Powerful' Adult Journey After TV Teendom: 'I'm a Badass Bitch, I Claim That'
Jeanette Jennings (L) and Jazz Jennings attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jazz Jennings' Mother on the Advice She's Given Her Daughter to 'Find Her Prince or Princess Charming'
I Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
i am jazz
'I Am Jazz' Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Takes Trip to the Grocery Store and Needs to Call Her Mom for Help
I Am Jazz
'I Am Jazz' Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Siblings Try to Help Her Live a 'Healthier' Lifestyle 
Jazz Jennings waits to hear from Harvard in I Am Jazz sneak peek
Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' to Find Out If She Has Been Readmitted to Harvard in 'I Am Jazz' Sneak Peek
Jazz Jennings Struggles With 'Perfectionism' While Writing Her Graduation Speech
Jazz Jennings Gets Frustrated Writing Her Graduation Speech in 'I Am Jazz ' Sneak Peek
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings on Difficulties Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Wish People Could Be More Accepting'
Jazz Jennings waits to hear from Harvard in I Am Jazz sneak peek
Jazz Jennings Says She Gets 'Death Threats Almost Daily' as 'I Am Jazz' Shows Hate Hitting Too Close to Home
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
Eureka O'Hara promo pics credit Johnnie Ingram
'We're Here' Drag Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans: 'I Know Who I Am Without Question'
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Cameron Wright at home in Denton, Texas. Cameron was a patient at the GENder Education and Care, Interdisciplinary Support clinic in Dallas, which provided gender-affirming care but last year stopped taking new patients because of pressure from Republican activists and politicians.
Trans Teens in Texas Worry About Losing Access to Health Care: 'I'm Just as Human as Everyone Else'
trans union bill
Idaho Bill Would Make It a Felony for Parents to Help Trans Teens Get Gender-Affirming Health Care
bette midler
Bette Midler Says Women Are Being 'Stripped' of Rights After 'Roe' Reversal: 'Don't Let Them Erase You'