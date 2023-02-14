Jazz Jennings' Mom Jeanette on Finding Power in Her Daughter's 'Resilience': 'I Gained My Strength from Her'

"We just had to be very, very tough back then. And you know what? It made things a lot better," Jeanette tells PEOPLE of parenting when her daughter came out as transgender at a young age

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 03:43 PM
TLC stars Jazz and Jeanette Jennings
Photo: Jazz Jennings/instagram

Anyone who has followed Jazz Jennings' journey from a transgender teen to a self-possessed young woman on TLC's I Am Jazz has also watched Jazz's mother Jeanette Jennings stand strong for her family.

But Jeanette's own journey as a mom, wife and advocate for all transgender children began long before TLC cameras started rolling.

When Jazz first started expressing her gender identity in preschool, Jeanette tells PEOPLE she knew both she and Jazz were facing down a lifetime of questions and criticism.

According to Jeannette, Jazz's attitude even at such a young age was: "'I don't care. I have my friends at school that like me, and if anybody else has a problem with it, I'm OK with that.' This is like 4-year-old Jazz, so I gained my strength from her."

Even as the Jennings family was met with "stares" and "whispers," Jeanette affirms, "I gained a lot of confidence from her."

She explains, "I'm a people pleaser. I didn't want people to stare at me, but they were. And one mom made a comment like, 'Why do you let him dress like that?" And I said, 'Because that's what she wanted to wear today.' And that was the last time that mom spoke to me about that issue."

She recalls, "So we just had to be very, very tough back then. And you know what? It made things a lot better."

Jeanette Jennings and Jazz Jennings The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

When Jazz was 6 years old, Jeanette and a fellow mom started the Trans Kid Purple Rainbow Foundation to help raise awareness and increase acceptance for transgender children.

"We said, 'We need to do this. This is something that isn't out there,'" Jeanette says. "A lot of people don't know about transgender youth and when their kids are expressing themselves as the other gender. So we wanted to present something online where they could find us, go to ask questions and learn more and gain resources that could guide them into this world of being the parent of a trans kid or even find out: Is my kid transgender or not?"

And, while Jazz is now a 22-year-old Harvard student and self-proclaimed "badass bitch," Jeanette knows many parents are either just starting out or in the midst of helping their children affirm their gender identity.

She advises, "You have to listen to [your children], listen to their hearts, listen to what they say and definitely get professional help. Don't go by just what you see on TV or read in the newspaper. You have to take a child in if you think they're struggling with their identity in any way, shape or form, because you need professional guidance."

"And as a parent," she adds, "you just need to stay strong — think of your child and not yourself. Check your ego at the door, say, 'This is about my kid. What I want and what I need is not important. This little person's life is more important than what I think and feel. I need to listen to them because what they have to say is valid even though they're young.'"

Jazz Jennings' Mom Tearfully Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' Since Daughter's Pre-K Years and Encouraging Her to 'Be You'
TLC

Today Jeanette is still an advocate for transgender kids. Even when she's not speaking publicly at events like the TransAction | Equality Florida rally, she's speaking "one on one" with parents.

"Sometimes they need that extra loving care to just get on the phone with somebody else whose child is transgender," she explains. "So through the grapevine or through my foundation where people write letters to me, I will sit down and talk a parent through it."

She notes, "Sometimes the best source of information are other parents that are going through what you are going through. And that's what I try to do, bring people together and give one-on-one contact, extra loving care to these parents that just want to talk to another parent. I can provide that for them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Jeanette Jennings and Jazz Jennings The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
Jazz Jennings' Mom Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' and Encouraging Her Daughter to 'Be You' Since Pre-K
Jeanette Jennings (L) and Jazz Jennings attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jazz Jennings' Mother on the Advice She's Given Her Daughter to 'Find Her Prince or Princess Charming'
I Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Being Caught 'Off Guard' by Date's Remarks
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings Is Ready for 'Powerful' Adult Journey After TV Teendom: 'I'm a Badass Bitch, I Claim That'
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Kim Petras, the First Trans Woman to Win a Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance
Gabriel Paboga
Trailblazing '90 Day' Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings on Difficulties Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Wish People Could Be More Accepting'
Jazz Jennings waits to hear from Harvard in I Am Jazz sneak peek
Jazz Jennings Says She Gets 'Death Threats Almost Daily' as 'I Am Jazz' Shows Hate Hitting Too Close to Home
Eureka O'Hara promo pics credit Johnnie Ingram
'We're Here' Drag Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans: 'I Know Who I Am Without Question'
Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with wife Siohvaughn, during the Heats NBA championship victory parade at American Airlines Arena on June 23, 2006 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know
Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Maren Morris Embraces 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Title as She Gets in on Halloween Costume Meme
Dear Noah Documentary
'Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary' Is a 'Love Letter' to Trans Teenagers and Texas Families Fighting for Equality
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
Cameron Wright at home in Denton, Texas. Cameron was a patient at the GENder Education and Care, Interdisciplinary Support clinic in Dallas, which provided gender-affirming care but last year stopped taking new patients because of pressure from Republican activists and politicians.
Trans Teens in Texas Worry About Losing Access to Health Care: 'I'm Just as Human as Everyone Else'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Says She's Not Sure If She'll Go to the CMA Awards: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable'
Maren Morris;Photo credit: Courtesy GLAAD
Maren Morris on Why She Gets 'Heated' Discussing LGBTQ Issues: 'It Hits Closer to Home for Me'