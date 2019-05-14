Jazz Jennings Is Going to Harvard! 'I Can Not Believe It,' TLC Star Says

Jazz Jennings is off to Cambridge!

The 18-year-old transgender reality star revealed on Tuesday that she has been accepted to Harvard University.

“When I found out I was accepted to Harvard, I was so shocked,” Jennings says in a video announcement. “Not because I didn’t think I could do it, but because it’s such a selective school with such a small acceptance rate. I was like ‘Who gets into Harvard?’ But I got in!”

Jennings told PEOPLE in March that the elite university was one of her top choices, along with Princeton and Pomona College in California. “We’ll just have to see where I get into,” she said at the time.

Now that Jennings is officially off to Harvard in the fall, she can’t wait to start her next chapter.

Image zoom Jazz Jennings Jazz Jennings/Instagram

“I feel so grateful to have this opportunity to attend an institution that’s so incredible and well-renowned. I just feel that I’m going to be me, do me and have a great time,” she said, adding that she’s most looking forward to “meeting new people, making connections, building friendships that will last a lifetime and I’m really looking forward to that experience.”

Jennings — who has documented her transition journey on TLC’s I Am Jazz — hopes to major in philosophy, gender and religion. “I’m going to figure it out as I go along, expand my mind and soar to new heights.”

“I feel like there’s a lot in store for me at Harvard and I’m really excited,” she said.

I Am Jazz returns to TLC in 2020.