Jazz Jennings Undergoes Final Gender Confirmation Procedure in I Am Jazz Season 6 Teaser

Jazz Jennings is on her most intimate journey yet in the new season of I Am Jazz.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive teaser of the TLC series’ sixth season, Jennings, 19, undergoes her third gender confirmation procedure, inviting her ex-boyfriend Ahmir to be by her side.

“Ahmir and I are not together anymore, but I wanted his support as a friend,” she says.

Before Jazz goes into her surgery, the doctors tell her that there is “uncertainty you have to account for.”

While the teenager is hopeful this will be the last surgery she needs, there seems to be a complication after the procedure is done, and Jennings’ mother Jeanette shouts, “We need a nurse now!” in a panic.

Jennings first underwent her gender confirmation surgery in June 2018, when she was 17. That October, she revealed she had suffered a complication and needed a second procedure.

Last week, Jennings showed off her scars from her latest surgery in the new season on Instagram, calling the marks her “battle wounds.”

The new season will also see Jennings plan a massive fundraising event to help her friend Noelle raise money for her own gender affirmation surgery. Plus, Jennings is at her breaking point in the teaser when deciding on which college to attend.

Jennings is torn between Harvard University or the faraway Pomona College, and Jeannette advises her daughter not to attend school in California, telling her that she is “too unstable” to be that far.

“Between graduating high school, putting this drag show together, and preparing for college, I feel like there is a 50 lb. weight on my shoulder,” Jennings says.

After announcing in May that she got into Harvard and planned to attend in the fall, Jennings shared in October that she would be delaying her classes for the time being.

“After careful consideration I have decided to take a break before starting at Harvard,” she said on Instagram. “It wasn’t an easy decision but it is the right one for me. These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself.”

I Am Jazz premieres Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.