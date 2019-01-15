Jazz Jennings Prepares for Gender Confirmation Surgery with a 'Farewell to Penis' Party

Bye, bye penis!

On Tuesday’s episode of I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings‘ mom, Jeanette Jennings, brainstorms fun ways to help her daughter celebrate her upcoming gender confirmation surgery.

“I want to have a farewell to penis party,” she tells her husband, who immediately starts laughing.

Jeanette explains that she wants the party to help distract from the stress and seriousness of the surgery.

“I want to do this party because I want to have fun with the idea that Jazz is having surgery,” she says. “This is not fun. There is nothing fun about this, but laughter is the best medicine.”

And what better way to do that than to with a penis-themed party — complete with a cake and a piñata.

“Jazz is having this surgery,” she continues. “Let’s not freak out and say goodbye to her penis.”

When Jeanette tells Jazz, 18, about her idea, the reality star is all for it.

“I want to do this! This sounds so fun!” she says. “Maybe I should write a little eulogy to my penis.”

Jazz underwent the long-awaited surgery in June. Following the procedure, she shared her first post-surgery photo to social media, assuring her fans that she was “doing great” after the operation.

“Thanks for all of the love and support,” she tweeted alongside the selfie.

The TLC star — who was born male but identifies as female — previously opened up about the importance of discussing her surgery with her fans.

“If I put out this information for people to see, they won’t need to ask anymore questions. And also, it’s educational within the community as well. A lot of parents who have transgender kids are like, ‘What do I do? I don’t know much about this process.’ And seeing our show kind of helps them figure out what steps they could take to help their kids and what the journey might look like in the future,” she explained.

“I’ve been so ready for this for so long,” she added.

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.