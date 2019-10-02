Jazz Jennings Delays Starting at Harvard So She Can 'Recenter to Be the Strongest Version' of Herself

Jazz Jennings won’t be attending Harvard classes this fall, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be forgoing her arrival in Cambridge, Massachusetts forever.

“I wanted to share some news,” the TLC star, 18, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration I have decided to take a break before starting at Harvard,” Jennings said. “It wasn’t an easy decision but it is the right one for me. These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself.”

The LGBTQ+ activist continued, “I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life❤️.”

After announcing in May that she got into the Ivy League school and planned to attend this fall, Jennings admitted that she was “nervous” about what college would do to her mental health.

“I’m nervous. I feel like college is going to be a great place for me to step out of my shell, be independent, and build new routines and habits and ways of living,” Jennings said in a June interview with Thrive Global.

“It’s also a place where I can feel that anxiety and depression to an even greater degree than I do now, because there’s so much going on all the time,” she continued. “You want to be involved in everything, but school’s stressful in and of itself. I’ll be studying for tests and exams and trying to be the best I can be. In high school, I always got straight As, because I put that pressure on myself.”

At the time, Jennings told the outlet that she wanted “to focus on taking care of myself and building good habits — that’s really my focus” — and it sounds like she will be doing just that during her break before starting at the prestigious school.

In May, Jennings shared a photo of herself rocking a Harvard sweatshirt, writing in the Instagram caption, “I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life!☺️ Feeling so blessed and grateful right now🙏🏽❤️ Thank you so much to my incredible family for your unconditional love and support; none of this would be possible without all of you. I can’t wait for what’s to come!💖💕🌟”