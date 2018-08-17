Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Are Officially Divorced 2 Years After the Actor Filed for the Second Time

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox‘s divorce battle is finally over.

Two years after he filed for divorce for the second time, the pair has finalized their split, according to court documents filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles and obtained by The Blast on Thursday.

Mohr, 47, and Cox, 40, — who wed on Dec. 29, 2006 — also agreed to a custody plan of their 7-year-old son Meredith Daniel. The terms of the agreement, along with child and spousal support, are confidential.

Mohr first filed for divorce from Cox in July 2016, but called off the divorce just six days after filing the documents.

Then in December of that same year, he filed for the second time, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the divorce documents in December, Mohr claimed that he and Cox “have continued to reside in the same residence” with their son, but said that their “living situation has become extremely confusing and untenable; and, our son is suffering.”

He added: “Based upon the increasing hostility in our home, Nikki’s ongoing refusal to attend her mental health issues … her abuse of drugs, and her failure to respect boundaries, I had no choice but to obtain alternate housing for me and our son.”

In addition to slamming Cox’s “poor parenting decisions” along with her “mental health issues,” he said, “While I acknowledge that I still love Nikki, I also acknowledge that we can no longer be married to each other, and I cannot continue to raise our son in a toxic environment.”

Cox met Mohr in 2004 when he guest-starred on her NBC drama Las Vegas. The pair got engaged in February 2006 and wed that same year at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.