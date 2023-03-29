Jay Leno on Powering Through Calamitous Back-to-Back Accidents: 'In 8 Days I Missed 2 Shows'

Jay Leno has been revving down the road to recovery — with a few jokes along the way — after two alarming accidents in the last five months left him seriously injured.

The former Tonight Show host sustained severe second and third-degree burns all over his body after a fiery car incident in his garage in November. Two months later, he survived a serious motorcycle crash.

On Tuesday's episode of Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, the 67-year-old Wayne's World star told Leno: "You look great."

Spade, 58, added that he if no one had told him about the injuries, he wouldn't have been able to tell that Leno's "face caught on fire."

Jay Leno. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Leno, a famed workhorse, told the comics he didn't slow down much at all while convalescing from his burns: "In eight days, I missed two shows."

But then, two and a half months later, "I got a broken collarbone, I got two busted ribs, and I got two cracked kneecaps 'cause I got clotheslined on my motorcycle."

Leno joked that something was bound to happen since he was "a 72-year-old guy in an 83-year-old motorcycle," then shared what was going through his mind before he crashed.

"Uh-oh it's dripping gas," he said. "[I though] I don't want to catch fire again. Let me turn around. I turn around in a parking lot and a guy had a wire across a parking lot — but with no flag. And the sun was right here [in my eyes]."

He continued, "It cut my face again, so I call my face guy, I go, 'Listen, you know the face you gave me, I gotta get it fixed again.' He goes, 'What'd you do?' And I drove up there, and he fixed it."

"This is a brand-new ear. When you get burned in a fire, ears are like paper, it's nothing," he added, before joking, "I got a buddy of mine who's a moyle. He gave me a bag of grafts and they work out great."

RELATED VIDEO: Jay Leno Shares the Shocking Details of His Burn Accident: 'My Face Was on Fire'

In November, Leno and his longtime friend, Dave Killackey, were working on a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car parked in the TV host's 140,000-sq.-ft. Burbank garage when he sustained severe second-degree burns all over his face and upper body.

Within minutes, paramedics arrived, and by the next day, Leno had checked into The Grossman Center, where he was treated for burns across his face, neck, chest, hands and left arm.

Over nine days, Leno — whose wife of 42 years, Mavis, slept beside him at The Center — underwent two skin grafting surgeries (one with human cadaver skin and another with pig intestine) to help regenerate new healthy skin, as well as sessions in hyperbaric chambers to help oxygenate tissue. Within six days after he left the Center, Leno was back onstage, performing standup at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE a month after the accident, Leno described the ordeal in detail, stating, "It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say."

As he continued to heal, Leno said he was aware that his situation could have been much worse. "I know how bad it could have been," he explained. "But I'm OK. And I'm sure I'll continue to do the same stupid things I've always done. Just maybe a little bit more carefully!"