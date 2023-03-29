Jay Leno on Powering Through Calamitous Back-to-Back Accidents: 'In 8 Days I Missed 2 Shows'

Jay Leno joked about his "brand-new ear" with fellow comics David Spade and Dana Carvey, including a racy joke about his multiple skin grafts after surviving severe burns in November

By
Published on March 29, 2023 05:51 PM
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jay Leno has been revving down the road to recovery — with a few jokes along the way — after two alarming accidents in the last five months left him seriously injured.

The former Tonight Show host sustained severe second and third-degree burns all over his body after a fiery car incident in his garage in November. Two months later, he survived a serious motorcycle crash.

On Tuesday's episode of Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, the 67-year-old Wayne's World star told Leno: "You look great."

Spade, 58, added that he if no one had told him about the injuries, he wouldn't have been able to tell that Leno's "face caught on fire."

Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay Leno. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Leno, a famed workhorse, told the comics he didn't slow down much at all while convalescing from his burns: "In eight days, I missed two shows."

But then, two and a half months later, "I got a broken collarbone, I got two busted ribs, and I got two cracked kneecaps 'cause I got clotheslined on my motorcycle."

Leno joked that something was bound to happen since he was "a 72-year-old guy in an 83-year-old motorcycle," then shared what was going through his mind before he crashed.

"Uh-oh it's dripping gas," he said. "[I though] I don't want to catch fire again. Let me turn around. I turn around in a parking lot and a guy had a wire across a parking lot — but with no flag. And the sun was right here [in my eyes]."

He continued, "It cut my face again, so I call my face guy, I go, 'Listen, you know the face you gave me, I gotta get it fixed again.' He goes, 'What'd you do?' And I drove up there, and he fixed it."

"This is a brand-new ear. When you get burned in a fire, ears are like paper, it's nothing," he added, before joking, "I got a buddy of mine who's a moyle. He gave me a bag of grafts and they work out great."

RELATED VIDEO: Jay Leno Shares the Shocking Details of His Burn Accident: 'My Face Was on Fire'

In November, Leno and his longtime friend, Dave Killackey, were working on a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car parked in the TV host's 140,000-sq.-ft. Burbank garage when he sustained severe second-degree burns all over his face and upper body.

Within minutes, paramedics arrived, and by the next day, Leno had checked into The Grossman Center, where he was treated for burns across his face, neck, chest, hands and left arm.

Over nine days, Leno — whose wife of 42 years, Mavis, slept beside him at The Center — underwent two skin grafting surgeries (one with human cadaver skin and another with pig intestine) to help regenerate new healthy skin, as well as sessions in hyperbaric chambers to help oxygenate tissue. Within six days after he left the Center, Leno was back onstage, performing standup at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE a month after the accident, Leno described the ordeal in detail, stating, "It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say."

As he continued to heal, Leno said he was aware that his situation could have been much worse. "I know how bad it could have been," he explained. "But I'm OK. And I'm sure I'll continue to do the same stupid things I've always done. Just maybe a little bit more carefully!"

Related Articles
Jay Leno, Kelly Clarkson Show
Jay Leno Jokes About His 'Brand New Face' After Burn Accident: 'It's Unbelievable'
Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week
JAY LENO'S GARAGE
'Jay Leno's Garage' Canceled at CNBC 2 Months After Comedian Was Injured in Car Fire
Jay Leno Rollout
Jay Leno Shares the Shocking Details of His Burn Accident: 'My Face Was on Fire'
Jay Leno Rollout
Hyperbaric Chambers and Pig Intestines: All the Details of Jay Leno's Treatment for 'Very Severe' Burns
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Comedian and host Jay Leno arrives at the 26th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on April 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jay Leno's Joke About His Recent Motorcycle Crash with Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Gets Mixed Reactions
gwyneth paltrow court
Gwyneth Paltrow Thought Ski Collision Was 'Practical Joke' or Something 'Perverted' for 'Split Second'
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center; Jay Leno arriving in good spirits for his first stand-up show after his burn accident at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Returns to Stage 2 Weeks After Burn Accident: 'I Never Thought of Myself as a Roast Comic'
Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno
Jerry Seinfeld Says Jay Leno Is 'Fine' After His Burn Treatment: 'He's Gonna Be OK'
Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns from Gasoline Fire, May Need Skin Grafts: Report
Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series "The Santa Clauses" Premiere; Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center
Tim Allen Gives an Update on Jay Leno's Condition: 'He's Handsome and He's Happy'
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About Jay Leno's Burn Treatments and Skin Grafting Procedure
Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'