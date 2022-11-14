Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK'

Jay Leno is speaking out after enduring a "serious medical emergency."

In a statement shared with Variety on Monday, Leno, 72, confirmed that he's recovering after obtaining "serious burns" in a recent fire.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said in a statement. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center where Leno is being treated, also issued a statement on the matter to PEOPLE, confirming that the incident took place over the weekend in Leno's garage.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment ... for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," Bennett said. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"

Earlier on Monday, TMZ reported that the comedian had been hospitalized after a fire occurred in his garage in Los Angeles. According to the news outlet, one of his vehicles erupted into flames, leaving him with burns along his face. Leno was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center.

Though it's unclear exactly when the incident happened over the weekend, a spokesperson at Flappers in Burbank tells PEOPLE that Leno canceled his scheduled show on Saturday night.

PEOPLE previously reported that Leno had canceled a recent appearance for The Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas. Per the event's news blast sent to subscribers via email, it was confirmed that comedian Frank Caliendo would take his place.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email stated. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno faced health issues in the past. Most recently, he opened up about his high cholesterol diagnosis in a 2019 video.

"We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don't realize high cholesterol — and if you've had a heart attack or stroke, you're increasing your risk for another one," he said at the time. "It's like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure."

Leno continued, "There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs. You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know? It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that's what happens with your heart."

In an effort to manage the health matter, the former Tonight Show host was taking medication as well as using a portable EKG device to monitor the heart's rhythm and detect irregular heartbeats. He was also working to abstain from alcohol and cigarettes.

Before that, Leno was hospitalized in 2009 with an undisclosed illness. He later confirmed to PEOPLE that he sought treatment for exhaustion.

"That's like a rich person's condition. Poor people that work — they don't get exhausted. Only rich people get exhausted. It's an embarrassing thing," he said.

"I think I just probably got worn out," he continued. "I do three columns. I write for the London Sunday Times, I write for Popular Mechanics every month and I write for a British magazine called Octane. I do all automotive stuff. And then I'm on the road [doing standup comedy] 160 days. I think it's one of those deals where you just kinda just got worn out."