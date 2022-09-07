Jay Leno on 'Burning Rubber' in Joe Biden's '67 Corvette on 'Jay Leno's Garage' : It Was 'Very Fun'

Season 7 of Jay Leno's Garage, premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CNBC

By
Published on September 7, 2022

Jay Leno recalled taking a joy ride with President Joe Biden while filming the upcoming season of his show Jay Leno's Garage — and not in the presidential motocade.

"He's got a '67 Corvette his dad gave him as a wedding gift when he got married and he still has it," told host Janine Rubenstein on Tuesday's episode of the the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. The 72-year-old comedian added that being joined by the President was "very fun."

Leno explained that under normal circumstances, Biden would never have been allowed behind the wheel of the car.

"Now, here's something most people don't know: When you become President of the United States, you lose your license forever because the liability of a president crashing into somebody or driving by himself and getting kidnapped, whatever it might be, is too high," he explained. "So, you'll always be driven by [the] secret service."

Jay Leno on Having Joe Biden on His Show Jay Leno’s Garage
getty (2)

But the Secret Service made a brief exception for the former host of The Tonight Show.

"We took President Biden's Corvette, went down to the secret service training center and we were burning rubber," he added. "He was hilarious. And the secret service just goes, Slow down, slow down!"

In August, Biden told reporters he enjoyed taping the CNBC show with Leno.

"It was really good. It was even more fun driving my old Corvette," he said, per Bloomberg, of filming at James J. Rowley Training Center in Beltsville, Maryland.

"We talked about how electric cars are going to change the nature of our environment in the United States," he continued.

The President added that he was also able to drive a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck during the segment, adding, "That was a fast SOB."

Biden previously appeared on the sixth season of Jay Leno's Garage alongside fellow car enthusiast Colin Powell.

This season, Leno's show will also feature Elon Musk, Brie Larson, Post Malone, Gaten Matarazzo, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pitbull, James Marsden, Danica Patrick, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tig Notaro, Reggie Watts, Tony Hawk, Mike Rowe, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham and Diego Boneta.

Season 7 of Jay Leno's Garage, premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CNBC.Check out more episodes of PEOPLE Every Day, airing on Apple podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

