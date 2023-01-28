Jay Leno's Joke About His Recent Motorcycle Crash with Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Gets Mixed Reactions

Leno's joke comes shortly after the comedian broke multiple bones in a motorcycle crash, and less than a month after Renner's snowplow accident

By
Published on January 28, 2023 03:26 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Comedian and host Jay Leno arrives at the 26th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on April 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremy Renner attends Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" at El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jay Leno is on Twitter again after his recent motorcycle crash, and his first tweet back is getting mixed reactions.

On Friday, Leno, 72, dished out a one-liner about his accident — which left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps — while making reference to Jeremy Renner less than a month after the Marvel star's own near-fatal snowplow accident.

Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay Leno. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow," Leno shared with his followers.

While some called Leno "the funniest" and responded with a handful of laughing emojis, others posted their concerns over the tweet mentioning Renner, 52.

"Not funny," wrote Twitter user Josh Dawson. "Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew's life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts."

"Glad he's okay, but my god, the bar remains low," another shared.

Among those defending Leno's tweet, one user excused Leno poking fun at his own situation and wrote that he thinks Renner would find the humor in the joke. "First, Jay was in a real accident, speedy recovery sir," he wrote. "[Second] if we don't bring some levity to life, then life becomes just an angry journey. [Third], anyone ask Jeremy his thoughts on the joke? I'm sure he would smile at Jay Leno."

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Venturelli/Getty

It's not uncommon for Leno to poke fun at his own well-being, as just two weeks after suffering serious burns in a fuel fire in November, the former Tonight Show host made himself the punchline.

"I never thought of myself as a roast comic," Leno joked to reporters as he arrived at California's Comedy and Magic Club. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."

But the new tweet marks Leno's first punchline about his motorcycle accident, as well as the first he's made about Marvel star Renner.

Leno opened up about the motorcycle accident in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when he explained that he "got knocked off" his motorcycle on Jan. 17, then detailed the extent of his injuries. "But I'm okay!" he added. "I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Renner, on the other hand, is still recovering after breaking 30-plus bones during his New Year's snowplow accident. A recent report obtained by CNN from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows that Renner used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from a driveway after significant snowfall hit the area.

At the time, the PistenBully snow groomer then started to slide as Renner exited the vehicle "without setting the emergency brake." As it moved down a hill, Renner "realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew]," per the report, and he "feared the PistenBully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." The Avengers star then re-entered the cab of the snowplow by climbing onto its moving track, as he was "pulled under the left side track," per the report.

Renner has since shared updates on his progress and has said he's appreciative of the outpouring of support he's gotten. Last week, he shared a post on Instagram of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy, as he wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️."

"Much love and appreciation to you all," Renner wrote. "These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Related Articles
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Suffered Snowplow Accident While Trying to Save Nephew, Says Sheriff's Office Report
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Chris Evans attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jeremy Renner attends the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Says His '30 Plus Broken Bones' Will 'Mend' and 'Grow Stronger' After Snowplow Accident
JAY LENO'S GARAGE
'Jay Leno's Garage' Canceled at CNBC 2 Months After Comedian Was Injured in Car Fire
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Says He's with His 'Family at Home' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident
Pictured: Jeremy Renner as Mike of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS ©2021 MTV Entertainment Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premieres amid Star's Recovery from Snowplow Accident
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Family Is 'Thrilled with His Progress' Following Snowplow Accident, Says His Sister
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner, Facing 'Long Road to Recovery,' Is 'Overwhelmed By the Showing of Love and Support': Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Hugh Dillon attends the 'Long Time Running' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage)
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image shot on black and white film. Color version not available.) Actors Chris Evans (L) and Jeremy Renner attend Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on March 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
Marvel Stars Wish Superhero Cohort Jeremy Renner Happy Birthday amid His Hospital Recovery
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' by 14,300-Lb. Snowplow in 'Tragic Accident,' Says Sheriff
Colin Farrell attends a screening of Searchlight Pictures' "The Banshees Of Inisherin" at DGA Theater on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage); Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Colin Farrell Says He's 'Been in Touch' with Former Costar Jeremy Renner Following His Hospitalization
Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); Isla Fisher attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Isla Fisher, More Send Well Wishes to Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident