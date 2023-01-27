'Jay Leno's Garage' Canceled at CNBC 2 Months After Comedian Was Injured in Car Fire: Report

Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on January 27, 2023 09:57 AM
JAY LENO'S GARAGE
Jay Leno on Jay Leno's Garage. Photo: Nicole Weingart/CNBC

Jay Leno's Garage has reportedly been axed by CNBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited a CNBC source, Jay Leno's car series has been canceled, two months after the comedian was seriously injured in a gasoline fire and following a 30-year streak of Leno-starring projects airing on NBCUniversal's networks.

Jay Leno's Garage saw Leno, 72, highlighting unique cars and the stories behind them and featured various celebrity guest stars — including President Joe Biden, Kelly Clarkson, Elon Musk and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The show originally began as an NBC.com web series in 2014 before it was later picked up by CNBC full time not long after. The show aired its seventh and final season last fall.

A representative for Jay Leno's Garage did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

JAY LENO'S GARAGE -- Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis and Jay Leno on Jay Leno's Garage. Nicole Weingart/CNBC

News of the reported cancellation comes after Leno revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Thursday that he is recovering from a recent motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones, after previously sustaining second-degree burns in a fire that broke out in the garage of his Los Angeles home.

Detailing that he "got knocked off" his motorcycle on Jan. 17, Leno told the outlet, "I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

The former Tonight Show host added, "But I'm okay! I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

According to Leno, he was on the road testing a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed the scent of leaking gas and decided to pull over to investigate.

RELATED VIDEO: Jay Leno Shares the Shocking Details of His Burn Accident: "My Face Was on Fire"

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he explained to the Review-Journal. "I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Leno told the outlet that he didn't make his accident public knowledge at first because there was so much chaos and coverage from his prior November incident.

"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he said, then went on to further joke, "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

Back in November, Leno and his longtime friend Dave Killackey were working on a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of a 1907 White Steam Car parked in the TV host's 140,000-square-foot Burbank garage when he sustained severe second-degree burns all over his face and upper body.

Comedian cattends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno. John Lamparski/WireImage

Within minutes, paramedics arrived, and by the next day, Leno had checked into The Grossman Center, where he was treated for burns across his face, neck, chest, hands and left arm.

Over nine days, Leno — whose wife of 42 years, Mavis Leno, slept beside him at The Center — underwent two skin-grafting surgeries (one with human cadaver skin and another with pig intestine) to help regenerate new healthy skin, as well as sessions in hyperbaric chambers to help oxygenate tissue. Within six days after he left the Center, Leno was back onstage, performing standup at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE a month after the accident, Leno described the ordeal in detail, stating, "It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you've ever had, that'd be fair to say."

As he continued to heal, Leno said he was aware that his situation could have been much worse. "I know how bad it could have been," he explained. "But I'm okay. And I'm sure I'll continue to do the same stupid things I've always done. Just maybe a little bit more carefully!"

